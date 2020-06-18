Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

10240 Granada Lane Available 12/16/19 {10240} Renovated Home in Cherry Hills+ Hardwoods Throughout + Finished Basement + Fenced Yard! - Gorgeous Remodel!



Step into Sunny & Bright Living Room with vaulted ceilings, skylights, stacked stone fireplace, plus built-ins. Very Open & Side-to-Side Split floorplan showcases hardwood floors throughout.



Custom cabinetry in kitchen with stainless appliances, island, tiled floor, and pantry closet. Double French-Door walks out onto deck, and overlooks HUGE yard with many trees.



Upstairs you will find three nicely sized bedrooms, including master suite with two closets, built-ins, and private bathroom with shower. The other two bedrooms share a large hall bath with tiled floor.



The finished walk-out basement offers very large family room, laundry room, and additional storage area. Home also offers powder bath and mudroom off garage entry level.



Side Entry 2-Car Garage. Fenced Yard.



School District Shawnee Mission

High School SM South

Middle School Indian Woods

Elementary School Brookwood



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4366474)