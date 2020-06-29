All apartments in Olathe
Location

15912 West 153rd Street, Olathe, KS 66062

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. Also, now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying.This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15912 West 153rd Street have any available units?
15912 West 153rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
Is 15912 West 153rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
15912 West 153rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15912 West 153rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15912 West 153rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 15912 West 153rd Street offer parking?
No, 15912 West 153rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 15912 West 153rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15912 West 153rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15912 West 153rd Street have a pool?
No, 15912 West 153rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 15912 West 153rd Street have accessible units?
No, 15912 West 153rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15912 West 153rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15912 West 153rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15912 West 153rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15912 West 153rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
