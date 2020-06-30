Amenities

970 S Clearwater Creek Dr Available 04/01/20 Olathe Home - NO APPLICATION FEE.

970 S Clearwater Creek Drive, Olathe KS 66061. Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage home for rent in Olathe near K7 and Dennis Avenue. Approximately 3000 sq ft of living space that includes a finished basement. Completely remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and new fixtures. Large fenced back yard and sprinkler system. Oversized master bedroom with open bath that includes double vanities and separate shower and tub. The home feeds into Clearwater Creek Elementary (0.1 mi), Oregon Trail Middle (0.2 mi) and Olathe North High School (2.8 mi). Home is available 4/6/2020. Rent is $2195.00/mo with a $2195.00 security deposit. Small pets allowed with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25/mo in rent per pet.



(RLNE4292941)