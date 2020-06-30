All apartments in Olathe
Find more places like 970 S Clearwater Creek Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
970 S Clearwater Creek Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

970 S Clearwater Creek Dr

970 South Clearwater Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Olathe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

970 South Clearwater Creek Drive, Olathe, KS 66061

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
970 S Clearwater Creek Dr Available 04/01/20 Olathe Home - NO APPLICATION FEE.
970 S Clearwater Creek Drive, Olathe KS 66061. Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage home for rent in Olathe near K7 and Dennis Avenue. Approximately 3000 sq ft of living space that includes a finished basement. Completely remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and new fixtures. Large fenced back yard and sprinkler system. Oversized master bedroom with open bath that includes double vanities and separate shower and tub. The home feeds into Clearwater Creek Elementary (0.1 mi), Oregon Trail Middle (0.2 mi) and Olathe North High School (2.8 mi). Home is available 4/6/2020. Rent is $2195.00/mo with a $2195.00 security deposit. Small pets allowed with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25/mo in rent per pet.

(RLNE4292941)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 970 S Clearwater Creek Dr have any available units?
970 S Clearwater Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 970 S Clearwater Creek Dr have?
Some of 970 S Clearwater Creek Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 970 S Clearwater Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
970 S Clearwater Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 970 S Clearwater Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 970 S Clearwater Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 970 S Clearwater Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 970 S Clearwater Creek Dr offers parking.
Does 970 S Clearwater Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 970 S Clearwater Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 970 S Clearwater Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 970 S Clearwater Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 970 S Clearwater Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 970 S Clearwater Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 970 S Clearwater Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 970 S Clearwater Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Somerset Oaks
813 N Mur Len Rd
Olathe, KS 66062
Fieldstone Apartments
15528 W 133rd St
Olathe, KS 66062
Willow Crossing
2300 E Willow Dr
Olathe, KS 66062
Wingfield Club
15901 W 127th St
Olathe, KS 66062
Greenwood Reserve
13825 College Blvd
Olathe, KS 66215
Millcreek Woods
1711 North Ridgeview Road
Olathe, KS 66061
Rolling Ridge
1000 West Elm Street
Olathe, KS 66061
Sheridan Crossing
600 South Harrison Street #77
Olathe, KS 66061

Similar Pages

Olathe 1 BedroomsOlathe 2 Bedrooms
Olathe Apartments with ParkingOlathe Dog Friendly Apartments
Olathe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Havencroft

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityUniversity of Kansas
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City