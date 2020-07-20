All apartments in Olathe
922 N Jan-Mar Drive
922 N Jan-Mar Drive

922 N Jan Mar St · No Longer Available
Location

922 N Jan Mar St, Olathe, KS 66061
Westerfield

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath duplex. This location is walking distance from Two Trails Park, and only minutes from shopping, restaurants, and Hwy 35. High Quality LED lighting throughout the home reduces electric bills and means you will never have to change a light bulb. There is a single car garage and a two car wide driveway for extra off street parking. The unfinished basement provides plenty of space for storage. Includes a fenced back yard. Lawn care included. Call Brian at 913.579.7427 for more information, or apply online at greendoorkc.com.
Vouchers not accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 922 N Jan-Mar Drive have any available units?
922 N Jan-Mar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 922 N Jan-Mar Drive have?
Some of 922 N Jan-Mar Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 922 N Jan-Mar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
922 N Jan-Mar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 N Jan-Mar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 922 N Jan-Mar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olathe.
Does 922 N Jan-Mar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 922 N Jan-Mar Drive offers parking.
Does 922 N Jan-Mar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 922 N Jan-Mar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 N Jan-Mar Drive have a pool?
No, 922 N Jan-Mar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 922 N Jan-Mar Drive have accessible units?
No, 922 N Jan-Mar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 922 N Jan-Mar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 922 N Jan-Mar Drive has units with dishwashers.
