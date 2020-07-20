922 N Jan-Mar Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath duplex. This location is walking distance from Two Trails Park, and only minutes from shopping, restaurants, and Hwy 35. High Quality LED lighting throughout the home reduces electric bills and means you will never have to change a light bulb. There is a single car garage and a two car wide driveway for extra off street parking. The unfinished basement provides plenty of space for storage. Includes a fenced back yard. Lawn care included. Call Brian at 913.579.7427 for more information, or apply online at greendoorkc.com.

Vouchers not accepted.