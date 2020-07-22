901 E Sheridan St

Amenities

Olathe duplex backing up to Frisco Lake - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch duplex for rent in Olathe just minutes from I35 and Old 56 Hwy. Approximately 900 sq feet of living space with hardwood floors throughout most of the home. New wall and trim paint. New granite countertops in kitchen. House backs up to Frisco Lake and walking trail. Huge green space between home and the lake. Available for move in December 1st. Rent is $1095/mo with an $1095 security deposit. Pets welcome with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25/mo in rent per pet. Sorry, we do not accept Section 8.



