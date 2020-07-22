All apartments in Olathe
Find more places like 901 E Sheridan St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
901 E Sheridan St
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:00 AM

901 E Sheridan St

901 East Sheridan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Olathe
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

901 East Sheridan Street, Olathe, KS 66061
Frisco Lakes

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Olathe duplex backing up to Frisco Lake - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch duplex for rent in Olathe just minutes from I35 and Old 56 Hwy. Approximately 900 sq feet of living space with hardwood floors throughout most of the home. New wall and trim paint. New granite countertops in kitchen. House backs up to Frisco Lake and walking trail. Huge green space between home and the lake. Available for move in December 1st. Rent is $1095/mo with an $1095 security deposit. Pets welcome with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25/mo in rent per pet. Sorry, we do not accept Section 8.

(RLNE5342323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 E Sheridan St have any available units?
901 E Sheridan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
Is 901 E Sheridan St currently offering any rent specials?
901 E Sheridan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 E Sheridan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 901 E Sheridan St is pet friendly.
Does 901 E Sheridan St offer parking?
No, 901 E Sheridan St does not offer parking.
Does 901 E Sheridan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 E Sheridan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 E Sheridan St have a pool?
No, 901 E Sheridan St does not have a pool.
Does 901 E Sheridan St have accessible units?
No, 901 E Sheridan St does not have accessible units.
Does 901 E Sheridan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 E Sheridan St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 901 E Sheridan St have units with air conditioning?
No, 901 E Sheridan St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

PineCrest Townhomes
15303 W 128th St
Olathe, KS 66062
Fieldstone Apartments
15528 W 133rd St
Olathe, KS 66062
Willow Crossing
2300 E Willow Dr
Olathe, KS 66062
Bristol Pointe
533 North Somerset Terrace
Olathe, KS 66062
Stonepost Lakeside
13810 Pflumm Road
Olathe, KS 66062
Greenwood Reserve
13825 College Blvd
Olathe, KS 66215
Satori Olathe
12100 S Pflumm Road
Olathe, KS 66062
Millcreek Woods
1711 North Ridgeview Road
Olathe, KS 66061

Similar Pages

Olathe 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOlathe 2 Bedroom Apartments
Olathe Apartments with ParkingOlathe Dog Friendly Apartments
Olathe Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MO
Gladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Havencroft

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityUniversity of Kansas
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City