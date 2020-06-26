All apartments in Olathe
819 North Mesa Street
819 North Mesa Street

819 N Mesa St · No Longer Available
Location

819 N Mesa St, Olathe, KS 66061
Persimmon

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
pool
Spacious home in a peaceful, established neighborhood. So many updates! Home has beautifully updated kitchen and spacious but cozy floorplan. Just a short walk to one of the subdivision pools and lake. Finished basement!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 North Mesa Street have any available units?
819 North Mesa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 819 North Mesa Street have?
Some of 819 North Mesa Street's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 North Mesa Street currently offering any rent specials?
819 North Mesa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 North Mesa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 819 North Mesa Street is pet friendly.
Does 819 North Mesa Street offer parking?
No, 819 North Mesa Street does not offer parking.
Does 819 North Mesa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 819 North Mesa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 North Mesa Street have a pool?
Yes, 819 North Mesa Street has a pool.
Does 819 North Mesa Street have accessible units?
No, 819 North Mesa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 819 North Mesa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 819 North Mesa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
