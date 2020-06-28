504 E Prairie St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great for entertaining and everyday living. This Ranch home in Olathe features 3 Bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath off of the master bedroom and a bonus room. It is warm and welcoming. Surrounded by lush trees and situated on a large lot with a fully fenced in backyard.



The floor plan flows with ease. The spacious living with hardwood floors and glowing with natural light welcomes you in from the front door.



The eat in kitchen will become a second living room. Recently upgraded tile flooring, beautiful backsplash, LOTS of cabinets for storage, gas stove, oven and a dishwasher.



Adjoining the kitchen, the BONUS room would make a great office, den, or whatever your heart desires. It

has access doors to the garage and backyard.



The bedrooms w/carpeted floors are situated together on the other side of the house next to the full bath, large hallway closet and linen closet.



The garage is spacious and includes a small workshop counter. The unfinished basement is very spacious plenty offers additional storage space.



This is a terrific find inside and out! One you certainly do not want to miss!



Pet friendly - please inquire regarding policy, fees and restrictions.



Don't have your own Washer/Dryer or Refrigerator? No Problem! We offer rental options. Please inquire for more details.



We welcome pets with applicable fees based on size of animal.



Click on the link on this page to schedule a showing, or call us at 913-583-1515 with any questions!