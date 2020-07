Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 2 bedroom home in the heart of Olathe!!! - This charming home features beautifully refinished hardwood floors, an updated kitchen and bath, two full bedrooms, a garage. and washer dryer hook ups. Conveniently located in the heart of Olathe, this home is close to shopping, schools, and highway access. Don't miss this remarkable opportunity.



$25 application fee for all adults over 18.

Pet friendly with deposit.

No section 8 housing accepted.



(RLNE5132736)