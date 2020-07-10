All apartments in Olathe
Find more places like 312 E Grace St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
312 E Grace St
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:35 PM

312 E Grace St

312 East Grace Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Olathe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

312 East Grace Street, Olathe, KS 66061
Water Works

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d3742cd0f5 ---- Ranch Duplex in Great Olathe Location with 3 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bath plus 1 half bath. 1 Car Garage and partially-finished Basement. Spacious Living Room, Eat-in Kitchen. Updatedcarpet and paint. Finished rec room, bonus room, laundry,and 1/2 bath, and storage room in basement. Close to Johnson County Courthouse, Downtown Olathe, Schools, Shopping & More. Sorry, this property does not accept Section 8 vouchers. Please note that lower level does not have egress so it is not to be used as a bedroom. AVAILABLE: NOW LEASE TERM: One or more years BASEMENT: Yes, partially finsihed FENCED YARD: No LAWN MAINTENANCE: Not provided Please see all of our current listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com ROOMS: Living room 20 x 11 carpet Kitchen 14 x 12 vinyl Bathroom 9 x 6 vinyl Bedroom 1 12 x 12carpet Bedroom 2 10 x 9 hardwood Bedroom 3 11 x 10 hardwood Garage 18 x 11 Rec Room17 x 15 Lower level Bonus room 14 x 10 Lower level Please see all of our current rental listinigs at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/adult Non-refundable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 E Grace St have any available units?
312 E Grace St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
Is 312 E Grace St currently offering any rent specials?
312 E Grace St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 E Grace St pet-friendly?
No, 312 E Grace St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olathe.
Does 312 E Grace St offer parking?
Yes, 312 E Grace St offers parking.
Does 312 E Grace St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 E Grace St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 E Grace St have a pool?
No, 312 E Grace St does not have a pool.
Does 312 E Grace St have accessible units?
No, 312 E Grace St does not have accessible units.
Does 312 E Grace St have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 E Grace St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 E Grace St have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 E Grace St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

PineCrest Townhomes
15303 W 128th St
Olathe, KS 66062
Willow Crossing
2300 E Willow Dr
Olathe, KS 66062
Avignon
11820 S Greenwood St
Olathe, KS 66062
Deerfield
561 North Mur-Len Road
Olathe, KS 66062
Stonepost Lakeside
13810 Pflumm Road
Olathe, KS 66062
Millcreek Woods
1711 North Ridgeview Road
Olathe, KS 66061
Saddlewood Apartments
18851 West 153rd Court
Olathe, KS 66062
Rolling Ridge
1000 West Elm Street
Olathe, KS 66061

Similar Pages

Olathe 1 BedroomsOlathe 2 Bedrooms
Olathe Apartments with ParkingOlathe Dog Friendly Apartments
Olathe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Havencroft

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityUniversity of Kansas
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City