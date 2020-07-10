312 E Grace St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d3742cd0f5 ---- Ranch Duplex in Great Olathe Location with 3 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bath plus 1 half bath. 1 Car Garage and partially-finished Basement. Spacious Living Room, Eat-in Kitchen. Updatedcarpet and paint. Finished rec room, bonus room, laundry,and 1/2 bath, and storage room in basement. Close to Johnson County Courthouse, Downtown Olathe, Schools, Shopping & More. Sorry, this property does not accept Section 8 vouchers. Please note that lower level does not have egress so it is not to be used as a bedroom. AVAILABLE: NOW LEASE TERM: One or more years BASEMENT: Yes, partially finsihed FENCED YARD: No LAWN MAINTENANCE: Not provided Please see all of our current listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com ROOMS: Living room 20 x 11 carpet Kitchen 14 x 12 vinyl Bathroom 9 x 6 vinyl Bedroom 1 12 x 12carpet Bedroom 2 10 x 9 hardwood Bedroom 3 11 x 10 hardwood Garage 18 x 11 Rec Room17 x 15 Lower level Bonus room 14 x 10 Lower level Please see all of our current rental listinigs at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/adult Non-refundable