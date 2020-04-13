All apartments in Olathe
Last updated June 18 2020 at 5:30 PM

2648 W Whitney St

2648 West Whitney Street · (816) 298-0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2648 West Whitney Street, Olathe, KS 66061

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2195 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Another great listing from Diana Lawson and the Renters Warehouse leasing team. Available 7/1. NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Enjoy this 2 story beauty, the entryway welcomes you into this spacious home with high ceilings throughout the main level. An open kitchen and living room, along with large windows, lots of natural light flowing through the main level. All 4 bedrooms can be found on the 2nd floor, along with the laundry room. The finished basement provides plenty of storage and room for recreation. MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON! WILL BE READY FOR A JUNE 1ST MOVE IN.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2648 W Whitney St have any available units?
2648 W Whitney St has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
Is 2648 W Whitney St currently offering any rent specials?
2648 W Whitney St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2648 W Whitney St pet-friendly?
No, 2648 W Whitney St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olathe.
Does 2648 W Whitney St offer parking?
No, 2648 W Whitney St does not offer parking.
Does 2648 W Whitney St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2648 W Whitney St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2648 W Whitney St have a pool?
Yes, 2648 W Whitney St has a pool.
Does 2648 W Whitney St have accessible units?
No, 2648 W Whitney St does not have accessible units.
Does 2648 W Whitney St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2648 W Whitney St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2648 W Whitney St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2648 W Whitney St does not have units with air conditioning.
