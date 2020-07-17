All apartments in Olathe
Last updated July 15 2020

21844 W 123rd Ter

21844 123rd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

21844 123rd Terrace, Olathe, KS 66061

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
21844 W 123rd Ter Available 08/01/20 Like New Olathe Townhome-Available in AUGUST!! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Letgo, or Social Serve. If you found this unit on any of those places please call 913.839.2953
Get on the waiting list here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1986010?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. We DO NOT recommend applying for a home before you have toured it, application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE and applications are not processed until you have toured the home. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Upscale and almost new townhouse living! 2 master bedrooms with upstairs laundry hookups! Fantastic kitchen opens to living room with fireplace and deck with wonderful view. Nice entryway and half bath on main level. HUGE unfinished basement with walkout with a ton of additional square-footage for storage. 1 car garage. Get on the waiting list to take a look, ready for move in 1st week of August!!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $300 plus base pet rent $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. All pets are screened and accepted on a case by case basis, some breed restrictions apply and pet rent may vary depending on the size of your animal. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5885884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21844 W 123rd Ter have any available units?
21844 W 123rd Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 21844 W 123rd Ter have?
Some of 21844 W 123rd Ter's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21844 W 123rd Ter currently offering any rent specials?
21844 W 123rd Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21844 W 123rd Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 21844 W 123rd Ter is pet friendly.
Does 21844 W 123rd Ter offer parking?
Yes, 21844 W 123rd Ter offers parking.
Does 21844 W 123rd Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21844 W 123rd Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21844 W 123rd Ter have a pool?
No, 21844 W 123rd Ter does not have a pool.
Does 21844 W 123rd Ter have accessible units?
No, 21844 W 123rd Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 21844 W 123rd Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 21844 W 123rd Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
