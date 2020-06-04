18205 W 159 Th Ter

Amenities

pet friendly bathtub

Another great listing from Michael and Renters Warehouse. NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Link to video walkthrough coming soon!! This spacious 4 bedroom house has approximately 3033 sq feet of living space. Master bath with separate shower and bathtub. Great lower level with bar area for entertaining. Fenced yard for the kids or pets to run around in. To qualify, household monthly income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for snow removal. Application fee is $45.00 Per adult and security deposit is equal to the rent. Available 4/15/2020. Reach out to Michael at Renters Warehouse to schedule a tour.