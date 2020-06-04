All apartments in Olathe
Last updated April 9 2020 at 5:36 PM

18205 W 159 Th Ter

18205 West 159th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

18205 West 159th Terrace, Olathe, KS 66062

Amenities

pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Another great listing from Michael and Renters Warehouse. NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Link to video walkthrough coming soon!! This spacious 4 bedroom house has approximately 3033 sq feet of living space. Master bath with separate shower and bathtub. Great lower level with bar area for entertaining. Fenced yard for the kids or pets to run around in. To qualify, household monthly income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for snow removal. Application fee is $45.00 Per adult and security deposit is equal to the rent. Available 4/15/2020. Reach out to Michael at Renters Warehouse to schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18205 W 159 Th Ter have any available units?
18205 W 159 Th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
Is 18205 W 159 Th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
18205 W 159 Th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18205 W 159 Th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 18205 W 159 Th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 18205 W 159 Th Ter offer parking?
No, 18205 W 159 Th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 18205 W 159 Th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18205 W 159 Th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18205 W 159 Th Ter have a pool?
No, 18205 W 159 Th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 18205 W 159 Th Ter have accessible units?
No, 18205 W 159 Th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 18205 W 159 Th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 18205 W 159 Th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18205 W 159 Th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 18205 W 159 Th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
