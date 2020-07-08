All apartments in Olathe
17515 West 111th Court
17515 West 111th Court

17515 West 111th Court · No Longer Available
Location

17515 West 111th Court, Olathe, KS 66061

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great family house in a wonderful neighborhood. Located at the end of a cul de sac. Main floor living room has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. Basement living/rec room is cozy for a family hangout. Granite counters in kitchen and all baths. Large dining area in kitchen. 2 car garage with extra space. Large deck off the kitchen with 2nd outdoor area patio underneath. Fenced yard that offers some privacy. Note: new driveway to be installed, please use caution when visiting the property!
Great family house in a great area of Olathe. Located at the end of a cul de sac. Main floor living room has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. Basement living/rec room is cozy for a family hangout. Granite counters in kitchen and all baths. Large dining area in kitchen. 2 car garage with extra space. Large deck off the kitchen with 2nd outdoor area patio underneath. Fenced yard than offers some privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
