17515 West 111th Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great family house in a wonderful neighborhood. Located at the end of a cul de sac. Main floor living room has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. Basement living/rec room is cozy for a family hangout. Granite counters in kitchen and all baths. Large dining area in kitchen. 2 car garage with extra space. Large deck off the kitchen with 2nd outdoor area patio underneath. Fenced yard that offers some privacy. Note: new driveway to be installed, please use caution when visiting the property!

