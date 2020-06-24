Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

16415 W 123rd St Available 03/19/19 Olathe Duplex close to Shopping and Entertainment - This Olathe, Kansas Duplex has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.The kitchen includes refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. There are washer/dryer hookups in the basement. Gas Furnace and Central Air. There is a private driveway for off-street parking and a one car attached garage.Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet.

See our Website: www.rent-kc.com



Call Laurie for Showing 913-206-0372

Rent is $995.00 per Month



