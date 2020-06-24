All apartments in Olathe
16415 W 123rd St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16415 W 123rd St

16415 West 123rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

16415 West 123rd Street, Olathe, KS 66062

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
16415 W 123rd St Available 03/19/19 Olathe Duplex close to Shopping and Entertainment - This Olathe, Kansas Duplex has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.The kitchen includes refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. There are washer/dryer hookups in the basement. Gas Furnace and Central Air. There is a private driveway for off-street parking and a one car attached garage.Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet.
See our Website: www.rent-kc.com

Call Laurie for Showing 913-206-0372
Rent is $995.00 per Month

(RLNE3854430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16415 W 123rd St have any available units?
16415 W 123rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 16415 W 123rd St have?
Some of 16415 W 123rd St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16415 W 123rd St currently offering any rent specials?
16415 W 123rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16415 W 123rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 16415 W 123rd St is pet friendly.
Does 16415 W 123rd St offer parking?
Yes, 16415 W 123rd St offers parking.
Does 16415 W 123rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16415 W 123rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16415 W 123rd St have a pool?
No, 16415 W 123rd St does not have a pool.
Does 16415 W 123rd St have accessible units?
No, 16415 W 123rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 16415 W 123rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16415 W 123rd St has units with dishwashers.
