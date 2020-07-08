1628 W Brittany St

Amenities
Video Tour:
https://youtu.be/43nSqe5hIZI
Recently remolded single-family house in a cul-de-sac. 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths.
Spacious living room with vaulted ceiling and hardwood floor. Large upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, and a pantry. Master bedroom features her and his closets. 3 updated full bathrooms with tiled shower and floor. A deck to the large fenced backyard with a storage shed.
Screening criteria:
Verifiable household gross income equals to or greater than 3 times of monthly rent.
Credit and background check on all adult (18+) applicants
No eviction history
No convictions for criminal offenses of any kind
Max total occupancy no more than 2 people per bedroom
No smoking inside the house
Tenant pays all utilities
Pets are ok
Pet deposit $500
Pet rent: $35 for the 1stt pet, $25 for each additional, up to a total of 3 pets
Single Family