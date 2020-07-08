All apartments in Olathe
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:07 AM

1628 W Brittany St

1628 West Brittany Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1628 West Brittany Drive, Olathe, KS 66061

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Video Tour:
https://youtu.be/43nSqe5hIZI

Recently remolded single-family house in a cul-de-sac. 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths.
Spacious living room with vaulted ceiling and hardwood floor. Large upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, and a pantry. Master bedroom features her and his closets. 3 updated full bathrooms with tiled shower and floor. A deck to the large fenced backyard with a storage shed.

Screening criteria:

Verifiable household gross income equals to or greater than 3 times of monthly rent.
Credit and background check on all adult (18+) applicants
No eviction history
No convictions for criminal offenses of any kind
Max total occupancy no more than 2 people per bedroom
No smoking inside the house
Tenant pays all utilities
Pets are ok
Pet deposit $500
Pet rent: $35 for the 1stt pet, $25 for each additional, up to a total of 3 pets

Credit and background check on all applicants 18+ yr old.
Single Family

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1628 W Brittany St have any available units?
1628 W Brittany St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1628 W Brittany St have?
Some of 1628 W Brittany St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1628 W Brittany St currently offering any rent specials?
1628 W Brittany St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1628 W Brittany St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1628 W Brittany St is pet friendly.
Does 1628 W Brittany St offer parking?
Yes, 1628 W Brittany St offers parking.
Does 1628 W Brittany St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1628 W Brittany St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1628 W Brittany St have a pool?
No, 1628 W Brittany St does not have a pool.
Does 1628 W Brittany St have accessible units?
No, 1628 W Brittany St does not have accessible units.
Does 1628 W Brittany St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1628 W Brittany St has units with dishwashers.

