1628 W Brittany St

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Video Tour:

https://youtu.be/43nSqe5hIZI



Recently remolded single-family house in a cul-de-sac. 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths.

Spacious living room with vaulted ceiling and hardwood floor. Large upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, and a pantry. Master bedroom features her and his closets. 3 updated full bathrooms with tiled shower and floor. A deck to the large fenced backyard with a storage shed.



Screening criteria:



Verifiable household gross income equals to or greater than 3 times of monthly rent.

Credit and background check on all adult (18+) applicants

No eviction history

No convictions for criminal offenses of any kind

Max total occupancy no more than 2 people per bedroom

No smoking inside the house

Tenant pays all utilities

Pets are ok

Pet deposit $500

Pet rent: $35 for the 1stt pet, $25 for each additional, up to a total of 3 pets



Single Family