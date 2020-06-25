All apartments in Olathe
Last updated January 7 2020 at 11:48 PM

15639 South Blackfoot Street

15639 South Blackfoot Street · No Longer Available
Location

15639 South Blackfoot Street, Olathe, KS 66062
Woodland Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stylishly updated 2 story! Fabulous floor plan that's great for entertaining. Kitchen boasts professionally painted cabinets, pantry, & island. Hardwoods and tile found throughout. Super large master with updated master shower and double vanity. Finished lower level walks out to patio overlooking treed, city owned, green space!!! This is a must see!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15639 South Blackfoot Street have any available units?
15639 South Blackfoot Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 15639 South Blackfoot Street have?
Some of 15639 South Blackfoot Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15639 South Blackfoot Street currently offering any rent specials?
15639 South Blackfoot Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15639 South Blackfoot Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15639 South Blackfoot Street is pet friendly.
Does 15639 South Blackfoot Street offer parking?
No, 15639 South Blackfoot Street does not offer parking.
Does 15639 South Blackfoot Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15639 South Blackfoot Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15639 South Blackfoot Street have a pool?
No, 15639 South Blackfoot Street does not have a pool.
Does 15639 South Blackfoot Street have accessible units?
No, 15639 South Blackfoot Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15639 South Blackfoot Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15639 South Blackfoot Street does not have units with dishwashers.
