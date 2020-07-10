1544 Romany Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4afc05c009 ---- You\'ll enjoy the spacious feel of this home with10-foot ceiling in Great Room. Kitchen updated with laminate flooring. 1/2 bath and Laundry next to kitchen. Huge wrap-around deck. Nice master suite plus two bedrooms and hall bath on upper level. Newer roof, heating & air,appliances, and premium low-E triple glazed windows. Rec room plus bonus room in finished walk-out lower level.Located on acul-de-sac with fenced lot. Park nearby.Pet considered depending on age, size and breed. THIS HOME IS OCCUPIED SO SHOWINGS ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY WITH 24 HOURS NOTICE. AVAILABLE: AUGUST 1 LEASE TERM: 10 months or longer ROOMS: LR 20x15 DR 11x10 KT 12x10 MBR 14x14 BR212x10 BR313x10 FR 26x10 (lower level) DEN 12x13(lowerlevel) Please see all of our current listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/adult Non-refundable