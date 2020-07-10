All apartments in Olathe
Find more places like 1544 Romany Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
1544 Romany Ct
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:22 PM

1544 Romany Ct

1544 West Romany Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Olathe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1544 West Romany Court, Olathe, KS 66061

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4afc05c009 ---- You\'ll enjoy the spacious feel of this home with10-foot ceiling in Great Room. Kitchen updated with laminate flooring. 1/2 bath and Laundry next to kitchen. Huge wrap-around deck. Nice master suite plus two bedrooms and hall bath on upper level. Newer roof, heating & air,appliances, and premium low-E triple glazed windows. Rec room plus bonus room in finished walk-out lower level.Located on acul-de-sac with fenced lot. Park nearby.Pet considered depending on age, size and breed. THIS HOME IS OCCUPIED SO SHOWINGS ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY WITH 24 HOURS NOTICE. AVAILABLE: AUGUST 1 LEASE TERM: 10 months or longer ROOMS: LR 20x15 DR 11x10 KT 12x10 MBR 14x14 BR212x10 BR313x10 FR 26x10 (lower level) DEN 12x13(lowerlevel) Please see all of our current listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/adult Non-refundable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1544 Romany Ct have any available units?
1544 Romany Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1544 Romany Ct have?
Some of 1544 Romany Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1544 Romany Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1544 Romany Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1544 Romany Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1544 Romany Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1544 Romany Ct offer parking?
No, 1544 Romany Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1544 Romany Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1544 Romany Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1544 Romany Ct have a pool?
No, 1544 Romany Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1544 Romany Ct have accessible units?
No, 1544 Romany Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1544 Romany Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1544 Romany Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon Pointe
400 W Elm St
Olathe, KS 66061
PineCrest Townhomes
15303 W 128th St
Olathe, KS 66062
Somerset Oaks
813 N Mur Len Rd
Olathe, KS 66062
Fieldstone Apartments
15528 W 133rd St
Olathe, KS 66062
Willow Crossing
2300 E Willow Dr
Olathe, KS 66062
Bristol Pointe
533 North Somerset Terrace
Olathe, KS 66062
Millcreek Woods
1711 North Ridgeview Road
Olathe, KS 66061
The Lennox of Olathe
1890 N Lennox Dr
Olathe, KS 66061

Similar Pages

Olathe 1 BedroomsOlathe 2 Bedrooms
Olathe Apartments with ParkingOlathe Dog Friendly Apartments
Olathe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Havencroft

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityUniversity of Kansas
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City