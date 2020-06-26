All apartments in Olathe
Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
1532 W Forest Dr
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:50 AM

1532 W Forest Dr

1532 West Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1532 West Forest Drive, Olathe, KS 66061

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1532 W Forest Dr Available 06/07/19 LEASE PENDING - Schedule Here:
https://renter.rently.com/properties/912367?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

GORGEOUS updated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with all new paint, all new carpet, and a partially finished basement. Finished basement space serves as the 4th HUGE bedroom with a walk in closet!! 3 of the 4 bedrooms have walk in closets! This home has so much storage! Large master bedroom complete with 2 walk ins!! Brand new stainless steel fridge, stove and dishwasher included. Living room has a beautiful decorative fireplace. Fenced in yard perfect for your pet. 2 car garage offers an additional 400 square feet of space. Washer and dryer are on the second level near bedrooms and are included but not warrantied. Brand new HVAC system for maximum efficiency!! Home backs up to Prairie Center Park walking trails. The schools for this location include: Forest View Elementary School, Mission Trail Middle School, and Olathe North Sr High School.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE4930964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

