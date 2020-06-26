Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1532 W Forest Dr Available 06/07/19 LEASE PENDING - Schedule Here:

Visit www.adastrarealty.com



GORGEOUS updated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with all new paint, all new carpet, and a partially finished basement. Finished basement space serves as the 4th HUGE bedroom with a walk in closet!! 3 of the 4 bedrooms have walk in closets! This home has so much storage! Large master bedroom complete with 2 walk ins!! Brand new stainless steel fridge, stove and dishwasher included. Living room has a beautiful decorative fireplace. Fenced in yard perfect for your pet. 2 car garage offers an additional 400 square feet of space. Washer and dryer are on the second level near bedrooms and are included but not warrantied. Brand new HVAC system for maximum efficiency!! Home backs up to Prairie Center Park walking trails. The schools for this location include: Forest View Elementary School, Mission Trail Middle School, and Olathe North Sr High School.



We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!



