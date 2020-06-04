1500 E 123rd Ter

Amenities

Very close to high way I-35 and K-10, and Olathe super market This cute duplex home in Olathe offers 3 bedrooms 2 bath with beautiful bamboo floor;

Big living room with renovated kitchen and bath rooms

new Fridge, Stove and Dish Washer

New paint 1 car garage, and big basement as storage room

Washer and Dryer hock-up available

12 month lease Available May 15th, 2020

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284221

No Pets Allowed



