1500 E 123rd Ter
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM

1500 E 123rd Ter

1500 East 123rd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1500 East 123rd Terrace, Olathe, KS 66061
North Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1500 E 123rd Terrace. - Property Id: 284221

Very close to high way I-35 and K-10, and Olathe super market This cute duplex home in Olathe offers 3 bedrooms 2 bath with beautiful bamboo floor;
Big living room with renovated kitchen and bath rooms
new Fridge, Stove and Dish Washer
New paint 1 car garage, and big basement as storage room
Washer and Dryer hock-up available
12 month lease Available May 15th, 2020
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284221
Property Id 284221

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5794482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 E 123rd Ter have any available units?
1500 E 123rd Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 E 123rd Ter have?
Some of 1500 E 123rd Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 E 123rd Ter currently offering any rent specials?
1500 E 123rd Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 E 123rd Ter pet-friendly?
No, 1500 E 123rd Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olathe.
Does 1500 E 123rd Ter offer parking?
Yes, 1500 E 123rd Ter offers parking.
Does 1500 E 123rd Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1500 E 123rd Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 E 123rd Ter have a pool?
No, 1500 E 123rd Ter does not have a pool.
Does 1500 E 123rd Ter have accessible units?
No, 1500 E 123rd Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 E 123rd Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 E 123rd Ter has units with dishwashers.

