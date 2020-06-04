1500 E 123rd Ter

Amenities
1500 E 123rd Terrace. - Property Id: 284221
Very close to high way I-35 and K-10, and Olathe super market This cute duplex home in Olathe offers 3 bedrooms 2 bath with beautiful bamboo floor;
Big living room with renovated kitchen and bath rooms
new Fridge, Stove and Dish Washer
New paint 1 car garage, and big basement as storage room
Washer and Dryer hock-up available
12 month lease Available May 15th, 2020
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284221
Property Id 284221
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5794482)