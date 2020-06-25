All apartments in Olathe
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

1482 W Prairie Terrace

1482 West Prairie Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1482 West Prairie Terrace, Olathe, KS 66061

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1482 W Prairie Terrace Available 06/22/20 Lg Olathe home - Large 5 bedroom, 3 full bathroom newly updated home for rent in Olathe near K7 and Santa Fe. Over 2400 sq ft of living space. Finished basement includes 4th bedroom, 5th non-conforming bedroom, full bath and large living room. 2 tiered deck and fully fenced back yard. All kitchen appliances included. Available for move in June 25th. Rent is $1950/mo with a $1950 security deposit. Small dogs allowed with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25/mo per pet in rent.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4861013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1482 W Prairie Terrace have any available units?
1482 W Prairie Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
Is 1482 W Prairie Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1482 W Prairie Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1482 W Prairie Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1482 W Prairie Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1482 W Prairie Terrace offer parking?
No, 1482 W Prairie Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 1482 W Prairie Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1482 W Prairie Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1482 W Prairie Terrace have a pool?
No, 1482 W Prairie Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1482 W Prairie Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1482 W Prairie Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1482 W Prairie Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1482 W Prairie Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1482 W Prairie Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 1482 W Prairie Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
