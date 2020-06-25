Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

1482 W Prairie Terrace Available 06/22/20 Lg Olathe home - Large 5 bedroom, 3 full bathroom newly updated home for rent in Olathe near K7 and Santa Fe. Over 2400 sq ft of living space. Finished basement includes 4th bedroom, 5th non-conforming bedroom, full bath and large living room. 2 tiered deck and fully fenced back yard. All kitchen appliances included. Available for move in June 25th. Rent is $1950/mo with a $1950 security deposit. Small dogs allowed with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25/mo per pet in rent.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4861013)