14723 S Wyandotte
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

14723 S Wyandotte

14723 South Wyandotte Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14723 South Wyandotte Drive, Olathe, KS 66062
Arrowhead

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pet friendly
Updated Olathe home. - Completely remodeled and updated home in the heart of Olathe near 151st and Murlen with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 separate living areas and a formal dining room. Stainless steel appliances and granite in the kitchen. New carpet, flooring, paint and fixtures throughout. Walk out lower level to fully fenced backyard. Plus a large unfinished sub-basement for storage. Rent is $1750/month with a $1750 security deposit. Small dogs allowed with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25/month per pet. Sorry we do not accept section 8.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4980717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14723 S Wyandotte have any available units?
14723 S Wyandotte doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 14723 S Wyandotte have?
Some of 14723 S Wyandotte's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14723 S Wyandotte currently offering any rent specials?
14723 S Wyandotte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14723 S Wyandotte pet-friendly?
Yes, 14723 S Wyandotte is pet friendly.
Does 14723 S Wyandotte offer parking?
No, 14723 S Wyandotte does not offer parking.
Does 14723 S Wyandotte have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14723 S Wyandotte does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14723 S Wyandotte have a pool?
No, 14723 S Wyandotte does not have a pool.
Does 14723 S Wyandotte have accessible units?
No, 14723 S Wyandotte does not have accessible units.
Does 14723 S Wyandotte have units with dishwashers?
No, 14723 S Wyandotte does not have units with dishwashers.
