14723 S Wyandotte

Updated Olathe home. - Completely remodeled and updated home in the heart of Olathe near 151st and Murlen with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 separate living areas and a formal dining room. Stainless steel appliances and granite in the kitchen. New carpet, flooring, paint and fixtures throughout. Walk out lower level to fully fenced backyard. Plus a large unfinished sub-basement for storage. Rent is $1750/month with a $1750 security deposit. Small dogs allowed with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25/month per pet. Sorry we do not accept section 8.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4980717)