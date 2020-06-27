All apartments in Olathe
Olathe, KS
14691 West 151st Terrace
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:45 AM

14691 West 151st Terrace

14691 West 151st Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

14691 West 151st Terrace, Olathe, KS 66062

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
New hardwood flooring in all of main level, new carpet in finished basement, and rest of home. New remodeled bathrooms with Onyx maintenance free pan and walls. Sprinkler system. Two car garage. Extra storage in basement. Large deck off rear of home. Large yard in rear for kids. HOA provided pool paid by owner. All new appliances in kitchen. Large eating area off kitchen. Last tenant stayed 13.5 years as we took excellent care of home.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/olathe-ks?lid=12466850

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5068488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14691 West 151st Terrace have any available units?
14691 West 151st Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 14691 West 151st Terrace have?
Some of 14691 West 151st Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14691 West 151st Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
14691 West 151st Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14691 West 151st Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 14691 West 151st Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olathe.
Does 14691 West 151st Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 14691 West 151st Terrace offers parking.
Does 14691 West 151st Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14691 West 151st Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14691 West 151st Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 14691 West 151st Terrace has a pool.
Does 14691 West 151st Terrace have accessible units?
No, 14691 West 151st Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 14691 West 151st Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14691 West 151st Terrace has units with dishwashers.
