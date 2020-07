Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in a quite Olathe Ks neighborhood. Kitchen appliances along with a washer and dryer are included. Hardwood and plank flooring throughout. Large laundry area, a nice size basement, large yard and a one car garage.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.