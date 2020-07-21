All apartments in Olathe
Last updated September 17 2019 at 6:06 PM

14229 South Landon Street

14229 South Landon Street · No Longer Available
14229 South Landon Street, Olathe, KS 66061

pet friendly
garage
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Meet our Patriot floor plan! 1,528 square feet of home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 car garage and a basement.

Luxury vinyl plank, large living room, Master suite and all kitchen appliances make this home worth touring, quickly! Large back yard to spend endless days enjoying the outdoors with family and friends.

The Whitetail community is located in Olathe just minutes from the City. Hurry - this home will not stay vacant long!

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1005525?source=marketing

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 14229 South Landon Street have any available units?
14229 South Landon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
Is 14229 South Landon Street currently offering any rent specials?
14229 South Landon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14229 South Landon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 14229 South Landon Street is pet friendly.
Does 14229 South Landon Street offer parking?
Yes, 14229 South Landon Street offers parking.
Does 14229 South Landon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14229 South Landon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14229 South Landon Street have a pool?
No, 14229 South Landon Street does not have a pool.
Does 14229 South Landon Street have accessible units?
No, 14229 South Landon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14229 South Landon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14229 South Landon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14229 South Landon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 14229 South Landon Street does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

