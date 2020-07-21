14229 South Landon Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Meet our Patriot floor plan! 1,528 square feet of home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 car garage and a basement.



Luxury vinyl plank, large living room, Master suite and all kitchen appliances make this home worth touring, quickly! Large back yard to spend endless days enjoying the outdoors with family and friends.



The Whitetail community is located in Olathe just minutes from the City. Hurry - this home will not stay vacant long!



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1005525?source=marketing



BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.