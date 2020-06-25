All apartments in Olathe
Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:43 PM

14117 West 141st Street

14117 West 141st Street · No Longer Available
Location

14117 West 141st Street, Olathe, KS 66062

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
WOW! Blue Valley schools & subtle elegance is what describes this incredible home with too many features to mention here! You will fall in love with the 3 living areas!! The formal dining room with sophisticated lighted & bump-out for hutch is perfect for entertaining. The 1st family room is spacious & sunny with built-in shelving. The expansive kitchen features wood floors, stainless steel appliances, gas cook top, elegant fixtures and cabinetry & huge island with breakfast bar. The hearth room is the 2nd living area. The master bedroom suite is appointed with a sitting area & tray ceiling. The large master bathroom features a jetted-tub & very large walk-in closet. The basement is finished & works great for a theatre set-up in the 3rd family room! You will find a 5th bedroom, toy room, & bonus room that is perfect for exercise equipment. Don’t miss the sprinklers & Community pool! Call Now!!

14117 W 141st St., Olathe, KS 66062

Price: $2800
Possession Date: 6/7/19
County: Johnson
Subd: Quailwood Estates
Style: 2 Story, Single Fam Home
Year built: 2002
Sq feet per owner: 4167
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 3.5
Garage: 3
Laundry Location:BedroomLvl
Fireplace: 2
Basement: Finished
Fenced: Yes
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Central
Pet deposit: Required
Community Pool: Yes
School District: Blue Valley
Elem School: Liberty View
Middle School: Pleasant Ridge
High School: Blue Valley West
Appliances in home:stove, gas stove-top, dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, microwave, garage opener, sprinklers.
Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.
Directions: From Pflumm, S on 143rd St, W on Greenwood, E on 141st St. to Cul-de-Sac.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14117 West 141st Street have any available units?
14117 West 141st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 14117 West 141st Street have?
Some of 14117 West 141st Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14117 West 141st Street currently offering any rent specials?
14117 West 141st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14117 West 141st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 14117 West 141st Street is pet friendly.
Does 14117 West 141st Street offer parking?
Yes, 14117 West 141st Street offers parking.
Does 14117 West 141st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14117 West 141st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14117 West 141st Street have a pool?
Yes, 14117 West 141st Street has a pool.
Does 14117 West 141st Street have accessible units?
No, 14117 West 141st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14117 West 141st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14117 West 141st Street has units with dishwashers.
