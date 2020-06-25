14117 West 141st Street

Amenities
WOW! Blue Valley schools & subtle elegance is what describes this incredible home with too many features to mention here! You will fall in love with the 3 living areas!! The formal dining room with sophisticated lighted & bump-out for hutch is perfect for entertaining. The 1st family room is spacious & sunny with built-in shelving. The expansive kitchen features wood floors, stainless steel appliances, gas cook top, elegant fixtures and cabinetry & huge island with breakfast bar. The hearth room is the 2nd living area. The master bedroom suite is appointed with a sitting area & tray ceiling. The large master bathroom features a jetted-tub & very large walk-in closet. The basement is finished & works great for a theatre set-up in the 3rd family room! You will find a 5th bedroom, toy room, & bonus room that is perfect for exercise equipment. Don’t miss the sprinklers & Community pool! Call Now!!
14117 W 141st St., Olathe, KS 66062
Price: $2800
Possession Date: 6/7/19
County: Johnson
Subd: Quailwood Estates
Style: 2 Story, Single Fam Home
Year built: 2002
Sq feet per owner: 4167
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 3.5
Garage: 3
Laundry Location:BedroomLvl
Fireplace: 2
Basement: Finished
Fenced: Yes
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Central
Pet deposit: Required
Community Pool: Yes
School District: Blue Valley
Elem School: Liberty View
Middle School: Pleasant Ridge
High School: Blue Valley West
Appliances in home:stove, gas stove-top, dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, microwave, garage opener, sprinklers.
Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.
Directions: From Pflumm, S on 143rd St, W on Greenwood, E on 141st St. to Cul-de-Sac.
Contact us to schedule a showing.