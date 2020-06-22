Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

1402 E. 124th St

Olathe KS 66061

3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom

$1225/month



This cute duplex is newly updated. Fresh paint and roof on the outside and fresh paint and new updates on the inside.



This unit is two stories and includes a one car garage and finished basement room. The kitchen comes with a dishwasher, stove and upgraded new fridge. Washer and dryer hook ups and a half bath are all on the main floor. Three bedrooms and two full baths are on the second floor. This home is cute and move in ready today!



Working with Ad Astra Property Management is simple. We do most things electronically via email and phone. You will find it easier if you have access to the internet, a smart phone/computer, and a checking account/debit card to move forward. Applications are completed online and are a nonrefundable $35 which can be paid online at the time of applying. Your application is only considered complete once you fill out ALL of the requested information and submit your 3 most recent pay stubs along with a copy of your photo ID. If you are applying with others, your applications are only complete once all parties have submitted all of this information. All applicants are subject to credit and background checks. We do not have any owners at this time that are currently accepting section 8 housing vouchers.



Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. You can view more information on this specific property by visiting our website.



18 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.



Pets allowed with additional non-refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent rate increase for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans.



If you would like to speak to our Leasing Manager directly you are welcome to call/text 913-289-3315. This home is set up on Rently for self showings. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/758811?source=marketing