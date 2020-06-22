All apartments in Olathe
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1402 E 124th St

1402 East 124th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1402 East 124th Street, Olathe, KS 66061
North Ridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
1402 E. 124th St
Olathe KS 66061
3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom
$1225/month

This cute duplex is newly updated. Fresh paint and roof on the outside and fresh paint and new updates on the inside.

This unit is two stories and includes a one car garage and finished basement room. The kitchen comes with a dishwasher, stove and upgraded new fridge. Washer and dryer hook ups and a half bath are all on the main floor. Three bedrooms and two full baths are on the second floor. This home is cute and move in ready today!

Working with Ad Astra Property Management is simple. We do most things electronically via email and phone. You will find it easier if you have access to the internet, a smart phone/computer, and a checking account/debit card to move forward. Applications are completed online and are a nonrefundable $35 which can be paid online at the time of applying. Your application is only considered complete once you fill out ALL of the requested information and submit your 3 most recent pay stubs along with a copy of your photo ID. If you are applying with others, your applications are only complete once all parties have submitted all of this information. All applicants are subject to credit and background checks. We do not have any owners at this time that are currently accepting section 8 housing vouchers.

Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. You can view more information on this specific property by visiting our website.

18 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Pets allowed with additional non-refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent rate increase for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans.

If you would like to speak to our Leasing Manager directly you are welcome to call/text 913-289-3315. This home is set up on Rently for self showings. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/758811?source=marketing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 E 124th St have any available units?
1402 E 124th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1402 E 124th St have?
Some of 1402 E 124th St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1402 E 124th St currently offering any rent specials?
1402 E 124th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 E 124th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1402 E 124th St is pet friendly.
Does 1402 E 124th St offer parking?
Yes, 1402 E 124th St does offer parking.
Does 1402 E 124th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1402 E 124th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 E 124th St have a pool?
No, 1402 E 124th St does not have a pool.
Does 1402 E 124th St have accessible units?
No, 1402 E 124th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 E 124th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1402 E 124th St has units with dishwashers.
