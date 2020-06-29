Amenities

12948 S Blackfoot Dr - Property Id: 199512



Beautifully updated duplex in great location! Just 2 doors down from soccer fields and well maintained park! New hardwood floors throughout. All new stainless appliances in kitchen, including high end fridge, low profile over the range microwave, range and dishwasher. Gorgeous floor to vaulted ceiling stone fireplace. 2 large and spacious bedrooms upstairs and third bedroom with bath or family room on lower level. Laundry room and extra storage on lower level. 1 car garage. Large unfenced yard. Hurry this one won't last long!

No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5502854)