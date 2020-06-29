All apartments in Olathe
12948 S Blackfoot Dr
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

12948 S Blackfoot Dr

12948 South Blackfoot Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12948 South Blackfoot Drive, Olathe, KS 66062
Indian Creek Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
12948 S Blackfoot Dr - Property Id: 199512

Beautifully updated duplex in great location! Just 2 doors down from soccer fields and well maintained park! New hardwood floors throughout. All new stainless appliances in kitchen, including high end fridge, low profile over the range microwave, range and dishwasher. Gorgeous floor to vaulted ceiling stone fireplace. 2 large and spacious bedrooms upstairs and third bedroom with bath or family room on lower level. Laundry room and extra storage on lower level. 1 car garage. Large unfenced yard. Hurry this one won't last long!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/199512
Property Id 199512

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5502854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12948 S Blackfoot Dr have any available units?
12948 S Blackfoot Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 12948 S Blackfoot Dr have?
Some of 12948 S Blackfoot Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12948 S Blackfoot Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12948 S Blackfoot Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12948 S Blackfoot Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12948 S Blackfoot Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olathe.
Does 12948 S Blackfoot Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12948 S Blackfoot Dr offers parking.
Does 12948 S Blackfoot Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12948 S Blackfoot Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12948 S Blackfoot Dr have a pool?
No, 12948 S Blackfoot Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12948 S Blackfoot Dr have accessible units?
No, 12948 S Blackfoot Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12948 S Blackfoot Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12948 S Blackfoot Dr has units with dishwashers.
