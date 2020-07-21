All apartments in Olathe
12742 South Hagan Street
Last updated August 16 2019 at 11:10 PM

12742 South Hagan Street

12742 S Hagan St · No Longer Available
Location

12742 S Hagan St, Olathe, KS 66062

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
game room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://renter.rently.com/properties/953786?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Gorgeous freshly remodeled and updated home in the Olathe East/California Trail District. Beautifully landscaped front and back yard. Soaring vaulted ceilings and brand new hard wood floors. Modern light fixtures and railings, blue and gray paint colors throughout. Finished basement for a game room or man cave! Fully fenced in very private backyard. Refrigerator, washer/dryer are not staying with the home.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12742 South Hagan Street have any available units?
12742 South Hagan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 12742 South Hagan Street have?
Some of 12742 South Hagan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12742 South Hagan Street currently offering any rent specials?
12742 South Hagan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12742 South Hagan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12742 South Hagan Street is pet friendly.
Does 12742 South Hagan Street offer parking?
Yes, 12742 South Hagan Street offers parking.
Does 12742 South Hagan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12742 South Hagan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12742 South Hagan Street have a pool?
No, 12742 South Hagan Street does not have a pool.
Does 12742 South Hagan Street have accessible units?
No, 12742 South Hagan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12742 South Hagan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12742 South Hagan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
