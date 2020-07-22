11947 S. Clinton street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

TRUE RANCH in Ravenwood Place!! - Welcome Home! This spacious ranch features open floor-plan, vaulted ceilings, finished basement, and an awesome deck overlooking fenced in backyard. corner lot! Lots of shelving and sink in the unfinished side pf basement. Mud room/laundry room on upper level! New stainless steel range, dishwasher, and microwave! Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer not included. Home is located in a great neighborhood close to schools, shopping, and highway access. Newer carpet and interior paint! A must see! Award winning Olathe schools!



Dir: 119th & Woodland, W on 119th to Monroe, S to 120th, E to Clinton.



Olathe Schools:

Elem: Ravenwood

Middle: Prarie Trail

Sr.: Olathe Northwest



