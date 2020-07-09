1016 S. Lindenwood Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful 4 Bedroom Olathe Home - This 4 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac in a great Olathe location with loads of updates and improvements. Newer kitchen with updated cabinets, granite counters, and SS appliances steps out onto a 2 tier maintenance free deck that overlooks the private back yard. Spacious living room on the main level along with family / rec room with half bath just steps down give you plenty of room to spread out!



4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs. 2 car attached garage. This home has been lovingly maintained and lived in for years by the owners so this is not your typical "rental." Don't miss out on this great place!



(RLNE5799976)