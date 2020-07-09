All apartments in Olathe
Find more places like 1016 S. Lindenwood Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
1016 S. Lindenwood Dr.
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

1016 S. Lindenwood Dr.

1016 South Lindenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Olathe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1016 South Lindenwood Drive, Olathe, KS 66062

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 4 Bedroom Olathe Home - This 4 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac in a great Olathe location with loads of updates and improvements. Newer kitchen with updated cabinets, granite counters, and SS appliances steps out onto a 2 tier maintenance free deck that overlooks the private back yard. Spacious living room on the main level along with family / rec room with half bath just steps down give you plenty of room to spread out!

4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs. 2 car attached garage. This home has been lovingly maintained and lived in for years by the owners so this is not your typical "rental." Don't miss out on this great place!

(RLNE5799976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 S. Lindenwood Dr. have any available units?
1016 S. Lindenwood Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1016 S. Lindenwood Dr. have?
Some of 1016 S. Lindenwood Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 S. Lindenwood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1016 S. Lindenwood Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 S. Lindenwood Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1016 S. Lindenwood Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olathe.
Does 1016 S. Lindenwood Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1016 S. Lindenwood Dr. offers parking.
Does 1016 S. Lindenwood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 S. Lindenwood Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 S. Lindenwood Dr. have a pool?
No, 1016 S. Lindenwood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1016 S. Lindenwood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1016 S. Lindenwood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 S. Lindenwood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1016 S. Lindenwood Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon Pointe
400 W Elm St
Olathe, KS 66061
PineCrest Townhomes
15303 W 128th St
Olathe, KS 66062
Willow Crossing
2300 E Willow Dr
Olathe, KS 66062
Deerfield
561 North Mur-Len Road
Olathe, KS 66062
Wingfield Club
15901 W 127th St
Olathe, KS 66062
Satori Olathe
12100 S Pflumm Road
Olathe, KS 66062
The Lennox of Olathe
1890 N Lennox Dr
Olathe, KS 66061
Rolling Ridge
1000 West Elm Street
Olathe, KS 66061

Similar Pages

Olathe 1 BedroomsOlathe 2 Bedrooms
Olathe Apartments with ParkingOlathe Dog Friendly Apartments
Olathe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Havencroft

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityUniversity of Kansas
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City