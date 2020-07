Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center carport clubhouse dog park gym game room parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill internet access package receiving tennis court on-site laundry conference room courtyard

Welcome home to The Wilder, a newly-renovated community centrally located in the Lenexa/Overland Park area of Kansas City, KS. Our pet-friendly community offers modern and spacious one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes, plus a full suite of craveable amenities.Our stylish shared spaces include a state-of-the art fitness center, relaxing resort-style pool with sundeck, outdoor grilling stations, modern lounge area, and a newly designed clubhouse coffee and snack bar. Additional amenities include a game room, basketball court, tennis court, three playgrounds, plus an off-leash bark park. Inside, our well-appointed homes offer granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, wood-style flooring, upgraded lighting and hardware, plus in-home washers and dryers. Ideally located off Quivira Rd. and near I-35, Oak Park Shopping Center, and JCCC, The Wilder is just minutes from everywhere you want to be. Schedule your tour or apply online to reserve your new apartment home today!