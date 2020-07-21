All apartments in Lenexa
Find more places like 9212 Boehm dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lenexa, KS
/
9212 Boehm dr
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:33 PM

9212 Boehm dr

9212 Boehm Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lenexa
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9212 Boehm Drive, Lenexa, KS 66219
Loiret

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Executive Townhouse -Maintenance Provided -- MUST SEE! (Lenexa) - Spacious, over 1750 sq ft of living area townhome. 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 half bath. 2 car attached garage. Spacious living room with fireplace and large Kitchen. MBR with vaulted ceilings. Large walk-in closets with all bed rooms. Beautiful Patio. All kitchen appliances, and washer/dryer hookups. Wonderful landscaping. Maintenance provided community. Fish stocked lake.

Easy access to I-435

Amenities include: - Comfortable Central Air Conditioning Cable Ready,
Luxurious Wall to Wall Carpeting, Ceiling Fans, Fireplaces, Vaulted Ceilings,
Walk-in Closets, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, and Stove,
- Separate Laundry Room, 2 car Garage, Patio.

(RLNE2459466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9212 Boehm dr have any available units?
9212 Boehm dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lenexa, KS.
What amenities does 9212 Boehm dr have?
Some of 9212 Boehm dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9212 Boehm dr currently offering any rent specials?
9212 Boehm dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9212 Boehm dr pet-friendly?
No, 9212 Boehm dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lenexa.
Does 9212 Boehm dr offer parking?
Yes, 9212 Boehm dr offers parking.
Does 9212 Boehm dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9212 Boehm dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9212 Boehm dr have a pool?
No, 9212 Boehm dr does not have a pool.
Does 9212 Boehm dr have accessible units?
No, 9212 Boehm dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9212 Boehm dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9212 Boehm dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9212 Boehm dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9212 Boehm dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Domain at City Center
8800 Penrose Ln
Lenexa, KS 66219
Park Edge Apartments
8201 Renner Rd
Lenexa, KS 66219
Sonoma Hill
8875 Maurer Court
Lenexa, KS 66219
The Retreat at Woodridge Apartments
13245 W 87th Ter
Lenexa, KS 66215
The Retreat at Mill Creek Apartments
8714 Pflumm Ct
Lenexa, KS 66215
Wind River Lodge
9250 Lichtenauer Drive
Lenexa, KS 66219
Crescent
8500 Maurer Road
Lenexa, KS 66219
Estancia at City Center
9001 Renner Blvd
Lenexa, KS 66219

Similar Pages

Lenexa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLenexa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lenexa Apartments with BalconiesLenexa Apartments with Parking
Lenexa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSTopeka, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MO
Gladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City