Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:42 AM

8022 Monrovia

8022 Monrovia Street · No Longer Available
Location

8022 Monrovia Street, Lenexa, KS 66215

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/614b1fc0af ---- Beautiful all-new decor thoughout this spacious patio home with First Floor Master Bedroom. Vaulted ceilings and plenty of windows provide open and roomy feel. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. The great room features a 2-story ceiling and gas log fireplace. Adjoining formal dining room walks out to 30-foot deck with pergola and second deck. Gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, beautiful tile backsplash and flooring, stainless steel appliances including bottom-freezer double-door refrigerator and brand new gas range. The kitchen also has a nice eating space with bay window. The master suite has a private bath with new quartz countertop and shower surround, as well as a big walk-in closet. The main level also includes the second bedroom and hall bath. The upper level features an open walkway and loft area that overlook the great room, the third bedroom, and the third full bath. A huge family room with another gas log fireplace, bonus room (or non-conforming 4th bedroom), and two storage rooms are located in the fully finished basement. Oversize 2-car garage. The main floor laundry closet includes the washer and dryer. This home is located in the Four Colonies subdivision and includes access to 4 clubhouses, pool, tennis courts, and indoor basketball. Easy access to I-35 and lots of shopping and dining. AVAILABLE: NOW LEASE TERM: 9 months or more PETS: Pet considered depending on breed, size, age FENCED YARD: Courtyard BASEMENT: Finished ROOMS: Great Room 20 x 14 hardwood Dining Room 13 x 10 hardwood Kitchen 19 x 9 tile Master Bedroom 15 x 14 hardwood Bedroom 2 14 x 10 hardwood Bedroom 3 14 x 11 carpet Upper level Loft 16 x 10 carpet Upper level Family room 26 x 23 carpet Lower level Bonus room 14 x 13 carpet Lower level Please see all of our current listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/adult Non-refundable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8022 Monrovia have any available units?
8022 Monrovia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lenexa, KS.
What amenities does 8022 Monrovia have?
Some of 8022 Monrovia's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8022 Monrovia currently offering any rent specials?
8022 Monrovia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8022 Monrovia pet-friendly?
Yes, 8022 Monrovia is pet friendly.
Does 8022 Monrovia offer parking?
Yes, 8022 Monrovia offers parking.
Does 8022 Monrovia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8022 Monrovia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8022 Monrovia have a pool?
Yes, 8022 Monrovia has a pool.
Does 8022 Monrovia have accessible units?
No, 8022 Monrovia does not have accessible units.
Does 8022 Monrovia have units with dishwashers?
No, 8022 Monrovia does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8022 Monrovia have units with air conditioning?
No, 8022 Monrovia does not have units with air conditioning.

