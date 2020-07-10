8022 Monrovia

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/614b1fc0af ---- Beautiful all-new decor thoughout this spacious patio home with First Floor Master Bedroom. Vaulted ceilings and plenty of windows provide open and roomy feel. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. The great room features a 2-story ceiling and gas log fireplace. Adjoining formal dining room walks out to 30-foot deck with pergola and second deck. Gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, beautiful tile backsplash and flooring, stainless steel appliances including bottom-freezer double-door refrigerator and brand new gas range. The kitchen also has a nice eating space with bay window. The master suite has a private bath with new quartz countertop and shower surround, as well as a big walk-in closet. The main level also includes the second bedroom and hall bath. The upper level features an open walkway and loft area that overlook the great room, the third bedroom, and the third full bath. A huge family room with another gas log fireplace, bonus room (or non-conforming 4th bedroom), and two storage rooms are located in the fully finished basement. Oversize 2-car garage. The main floor laundry closet includes the washer and dryer. This home is located in the Four Colonies subdivision and includes access to 4 clubhouses, pool, tennis courts, and indoor basketball. Easy access to I-35 and lots of shopping and dining. AVAILABLE: NOW LEASE TERM: 9 months or more PETS: Pet considered depending on breed, size, age FENCED YARD: Courtyard BASEMENT: Finished ROOMS: Great Room 20 x 14 hardwood Dining Room 13 x 10 hardwood Kitchen 19 x 9 tile Master Bedroom 15 x 14 hardwood Bedroom 2 14 x 10 hardwood Bedroom 3 14 x 11 carpet Upper level Loft 16 x 10 carpet Upper level Family room 26 x 23 carpet Lower level Bonus room 14 x 13 carpet Lower level Please see all of our current listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/adult Non-refundable