25401 West 98th Place

Beautiful, newer home in Canyon Ridge! Be surrounded by windows with views in this open and bright floor plan. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, large island/bar, and walk in pantry! Hardwood floors throughout great room, kitchen and breakfast nook into mud room with bench. Spacious master suite with a walk in shower! Lower Level finished with wetbar and stone accent Media Room. Upgrades throughout the home!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.