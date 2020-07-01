All apartments in Lenexa
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM

20809 W. 92nd St.

20809 West 92nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

20809 West 92nd Street, Lenexa, KS 66220
Falcon Ridge

Amenities

google fiber
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in Falcon Ridge - This 4,000+ square foot home in Falcon Ridge features a large open concept on the main floor including a Kitchen that opens into the family room / eating area along with a formal living room, office, and formal dining room. The kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms including a great master suite with his and hers closets and a sitting room. All bedrooms have an attached bathroom. Google Fiber is available. Walking trails close to Lake Lenexa and 2 neighborhood pools with one only a few blocks away.

(RLNE5228847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20809 W. 92nd St. have any available units?
20809 W. 92nd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lenexa, KS.
What amenities does 20809 W. 92nd St. have?
Some of 20809 W. 92nd St.'s amenities include google fiber, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20809 W. 92nd St. currently offering any rent specials?
20809 W. 92nd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20809 W. 92nd St. pet-friendly?
No, 20809 W. 92nd St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lenexa.
Does 20809 W. 92nd St. offer parking?
No, 20809 W. 92nd St. does not offer parking.
Does 20809 W. 92nd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20809 W. 92nd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20809 W. 92nd St. have a pool?
Yes, 20809 W. 92nd St. has a pool.
Does 20809 W. 92nd St. have accessible units?
No, 20809 W. 92nd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 20809 W. 92nd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 20809 W. 92nd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20809 W. 92nd St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 20809 W. 92nd St. does not have units with air conditioning.

