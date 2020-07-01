20809 W. 92nd St.

Amenities

Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in Falcon Ridge - This 4,000+ square foot home in Falcon Ridge features a large open concept on the main floor including a Kitchen that opens into the family room / eating area along with a formal living room, office, and formal dining room. The kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms including a great master suite with his and hers closets and a sitting room. All bedrooms have an attached bathroom. Google Fiber is available. Walking trails close to Lake Lenexa and 2 neighborhood pools with one only a few blocks away.



