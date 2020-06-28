13600 W 90th Plaza

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

Another fantastic property by Renter's Warehouse and Kate Howard. Available 11/1! Spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with a gas fireplace for the upcoming season. New garage door coming soon! Home comes with updated appliances, a fenced in yard with deck area, and features a beautiful built-in hutch in the dining area. Dedicated laundry room and huge storage rooms next to garage! Located near shopping, dining and the award winning Shawnee Mission Schools. Pets are negotiable with a one-time pet fee. No smoking. $45 application fee per adult. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal.