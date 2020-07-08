12011 92nd St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a00986a09c ---- Nice 3-bedroom 1.5-bath ranch plus finished basement with another full bath. Granite countertops, all stainless kitchen appliances provided. Oversize living room, big dining room that walks out to covered patio. 3 bedrooms, full bath and 1/2 bath all on main level. Basement features a huge tiled rec room and bonus room/office, another full bath, and laundry room. Large fenced yard and tool shed. Located walking distance from all the shopping and dining at 95th and Quiviara, including Oak Park Mall, and easy access to I-35. AVAILABLE: NOW LEASE TERM: One or more years APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, washer and dryer included BASEMENT: Finished FENCED YARD: Yes LAWN MAINTENANCE: Not included PETS: Small pet considered ROOMS: Living Room 19 x 15 Dining Room 14 x 10 Kitchen 14 x 9 Bedroom 1 13 x 12 Bedroom 2 11 x 9 Bedroom 3 11 x 10 Family Room 27 x 15 12 x 10 (lower level) Bonus Room 16 x 10 (lower level) Note: A pump failure caused water damage at the bottom of some lower level walls. The pump has been replaced and the walls will be repaired and new baseboard installed soon. Please see all of our current rental listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/adult Non-refundable