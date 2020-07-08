All apartments in Lenexa
12011 92nd St
Last updated August 24 2019 at 4:42 PM

12011 92nd St

12011 West 92nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

12011 West 92nd Street, Lenexa, KS 66215

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a00986a09c ---- Nice 3-bedroom 1.5-bath ranch plus finished basement with another full bath. Granite countertops, all stainless kitchen appliances provided. Oversize living room, big dining room that walks out to covered patio. 3 bedrooms, full bath and 1/2 bath all on main level. Basement features a huge tiled rec room and bonus room/office, another full bath, and laundry room. Large fenced yard and tool shed. Located walking distance from all the shopping and dining at 95th and Quiviara, including Oak Park Mall, and easy access to I-35. AVAILABLE: NOW LEASE TERM: One or more years APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, washer and dryer included BASEMENT: Finished FENCED YARD: Yes LAWN MAINTENANCE: Not included PETS: Small pet considered ROOMS: Living Room 19 x 15 Dining Room 14 x 10 Kitchen 14 x 9 Bedroom 1 13 x 12 Bedroom 2 11 x 9 Bedroom 3 11 x 10 Family Room 27 x 15 12 x 10 (lower level) Bonus Room 16 x 10 (lower level) Note: A pump failure caused water damage at the bottom of some lower level walls. The pump has been replaced and the walls will be repaired and new baseboard installed soon. Please see all of our current rental listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/adult Non-refundable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12011 92nd St have any available units?
12011 92nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lenexa, KS.
What amenities does 12011 92nd St have?
Some of 12011 92nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12011 92nd St currently offering any rent specials?
12011 92nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12011 92nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12011 92nd St is pet friendly.
Does 12011 92nd St offer parking?
No, 12011 92nd St does not offer parking.
Does 12011 92nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12011 92nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12011 92nd St have a pool?
No, 12011 92nd St does not have a pool.
Does 12011 92nd St have accessible units?
No, 12011 92nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 12011 92nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12011 92nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12011 92nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 12011 92nd St does not have units with air conditioning.

