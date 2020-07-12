/
oread
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:53 PM
41 Apartments for rent in Oread, Lawrence, KS
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
Rollins Place
1403 Tennessee St, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$785
675 sqft
Modern units with eat-in kitchens, hardwood floors and balconies/patios. Onsite laundry and private parking. Within walking distance of University of Kansas. Near Brook Creek Park.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
1132 Ohio Street - 4
1132 Ohio Street, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$775
900 sqft
High quality, recently renovated 1br/1ba apartment with W/D and garage. Large floor plan with 2 levels. Living room and kitchen on 1st level. Bedroom, laundry, and bathroom on second level. Excellent location near campus and downtown.
Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
1325 Vermont Street
1325 Vermont Street, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$575
680 sqft
1325 Vermont Street Apt #1, Lawrence, KS 66044 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gage Mgmt Office, Gage Management, (785) 842-7644. Available from: 06/25/2020. Pets: Cats allowed.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1030 Missouri Street - A1
1030 Missouri Street, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
986 sqft
Our 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment was designed and fully renovated to meet the needs of today's students.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1130 W. 11th St. - B6
1130 Fambrough Drive, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
986 sqft
Our 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment was designed and fully renovated to meet the needs of today's students.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1716 Louisiana St
1716 Louisiana Street, Lawrence, KS
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2400 sqft
Upscale 5 bedroom 3 bath spacious Home 10 minute walk from campus .
Results within 1 mile of Oread
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
947 Lofts
947 New Hampshire Street, Lawrence, KS
Studio
$920
825 sqft
((NOW LEASING FALL 2020)) DOWNTOWN LAWRENCE LRG LOFT STUDIO *947 LOFTS* - NOW LEASING FALL 2020! At the Downtown Lofts, you are conveniently located near Massachusetts Street, close to all the shopping, dining and night life that Lawrence has to
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
9 Units Available
888 Lofts
888 New Hampshire St, Lawrence, KS
Studio
$995
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1055 sqft
This community provides tenants with a gym, beautiful pool and garage parking. Apartments feature a full range of appliances and in-unit laundry. Just steps away from the shopping and dining along Massachusetts Street.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
5 Units Available
800 New Hampshire
800 New Hampshire St, Lawrence, KS
Studio
$950
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1048 sqft
Located in downtown, close to Buford Watson, Jr. Park. Units offer residents dishwashers, laundry, patios or balconies, and ranges. Pet-friendly community includes Internet access and parking.
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
3 Units Available
Poehler Lofts
619 East 8th Street, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$922
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$721
1091 sqft
Arts District Location!!!! Warehouse Condo for Lease. $1650.00 a month rent with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. 1395 Sq Feet. Water, trash and sewer are paid for, no gas bill, just electric.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
23 Units Available
Village1
2411 Louisiana St, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$765
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Free cable in these air-conditioned apartments with extra storage. 24-hour maintenance. Gym, basketball court, pool and laundry center on-site. Right next to The Malls Shopping Center. A mile from Haskell Indian Nations University.
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
1 Unit Available
9 Del Lofts
900 Delaware Street, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$654
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$896
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,040
1137 sqft
9 Del Lofts is the combination of modern design and artistic styling making this community of the most unique living spaces in Lawrence, KS.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2015 Clifton Ct
2015 Clifton Court, Lawrence, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
912 sqft
2015 Clifton Ct Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House! - Large 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom house located in a quite neighborhood 1 Car Garage Washer/Dryer Hookups Hardwood Floors Pets under 35lbs welcome with extra deposit! (2 max) (RLNE5523685)
Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
1419 Ohio Street
1419 Ohio Street, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$650
675 sqft
1419 Ohio Street Apt #2, Lawrence, KS 66044 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gage Mgmt Office, Gage Management, (785) 842-7644. Available from: 06/25/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. Luxury 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
508 Wisconsin St - A
508 Wisconsin Street, Lawrence, KS
Studio
$505
450 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Studio. On KU bus route. Only $505 per month. Think high efficiency/low utilities! It has off-street parking. SMALL PETS OK. You are responsible for all utilities (electric, water/trash). Available Aug 1st.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1021 Rhode Island Street - 7
1021 Rhode Island Street, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
***VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE ON REQUEST*** Cozy one bedroom one bath unit, in charming eight unit building, in the heart of downtown. This is a unique opportunity, as these units rarely turn over.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
400 Wisconsin St - G
400 Wisconsin St, Lawrence, KS
3 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Very spacious 3BR/1BA apartment for rent. Lots of space at a 2BR price! Apartment complete with washer and dryer, refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Small pets OK. Two blocks to the KU/Lawrence bus route. Available 8/1 for $850 per month.
Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
1423 Ohio Street
1423 Ohio Street, Lawrence, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$545
660 sqft
1423 Ohio Street Apt #102, Lawrence, KS 66044 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gage Mgmt Office, Gage Management, (785) 842-7644. Available from: 08/03/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment.
Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
2400 Alabama Street
2400 Alabama Street, Lawrence, KS
Studio
$540
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
400 Alabama Street Apt #103, Lawrence, KS 66046 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gage Mgmt Office, Gage Management, (785) 842-7644. Available from: 08/03/2020. Pets: Cats allowed.
Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
603 North 3rd Street
603 North 3rd Street, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$760
720 sqft
603 North 3rd Street Apt #603.5, Lawrence, KS 66044 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gage Mgmt Office, Gage Management, (785) 842-7644. Available from: 08/03/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. 2 bedroom, 1 bath.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1228 Rhode Island
1228 Rhode Island Street, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1288 sqft
Classic 2-story on 2 lots, two 12x12 bedrooms PLUS study. On historic Rhode Island Street, a quiet location close to South Park, two blocks from downtown. Large living and dining rooms, eat-in kitchen. Hardwood floors. Lots of windows/natural light.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1647 Oxford Rd
1647 Oxford Road, Lawrence, KS
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2000 sqft
Recently remodeled Midcentury Modern close to KU Campus in the Executive West Hills neighborhood. Screened in porch, fenced yard, beautiful brick patio, remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances, W/D, newly restored wood floors, 2 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Oread
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
6 Units Available
Bauer Farms
4541 Bauer Farm Drive, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$795
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1624 sqft
Wine room, clubhouse, game room and media room. Newly built apartments feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and garages. Off Overland Drive in Lawrence, near schools and parks like Lawrence Nature Park.
Last updated July 12 at 12:38pm
25 Units Available
Aberdeen Apartments
2300 Wakarusa Dr, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$743
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
950 sqft
The Aberdeen apartment community, in Lawrence, Kansas, inspires interaction. With beautifully landscaped common areas and an upgraded 24-hour fitness center, it harkens back to a time when neighbors enjoyed getting to know each other.