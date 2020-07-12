Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:53 PM

41 Apartments for rent in Oread, Lawrence, KS

Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
Rollins Place
1403 Tennessee St, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$785
675 sqft
Modern units with eat-in kitchens, hardwood floors and balconies/patios. Onsite laundry and private parking. Within walking distance of University of Kansas. Near Brook Creek Park.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
1132 Ohio Street - 4
1132 Ohio Street, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$775
900 sqft
High quality, recently renovated 1br/1ba apartment with W/D and garage. Large floor plan with 2 levels. Living room and kitchen on 1st level. Bedroom, laundry, and bathroom on second level. Excellent location near campus and downtown.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
1325 Vermont Street
1325 Vermont Street, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$575
680 sqft
1325 Vermont Street Apt #1, Lawrence, KS 66044 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gage Mgmt Office, Gage Management, (785) 842-7644. Available from: 06/25/2020. Pets: Cats allowed.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1030 Missouri Street - A1
1030 Missouri Street, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
986 sqft
Our 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment was designed and fully renovated to meet the needs of today's students.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1130 W. 11th St. - B6
1130 Fambrough Drive, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
986 sqft
Our 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment was designed and fully renovated to meet the needs of today's students.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1716 Louisiana St
1716 Louisiana Street, Lawrence, KS
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2400 sqft
Upscale 5 bedroom 3 bath spacious Home 10 minute walk from campus .
Results within 1 mile of Oread
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
947 Lofts
947 New Hampshire Street, Lawrence, KS
Studio
$920
825 sqft
((NOW LEASING FALL 2020)) DOWNTOWN LAWRENCE LRG LOFT STUDIO *947 LOFTS* - NOW LEASING FALL 2020! At the Downtown Lofts, you are conveniently located near Massachusetts Street, close to all the shopping, dining and night life that Lawrence has to
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
9 Units Available
888 Lofts
888 New Hampshire St, Lawrence, KS
Studio
$995
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1055 sqft
This community provides tenants with a gym, beautiful pool and garage parking. Apartments feature a full range of appliances and in-unit laundry. Just steps away from the shopping and dining along Massachusetts Street.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
5 Units Available
800 New Hampshire
800 New Hampshire St, Lawrence, KS
Studio
$950
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1048 sqft
Located in downtown, close to Buford Watson, Jr. Park. Units offer residents dishwashers, laundry, patios or balconies, and ranges. Pet-friendly community includes Internet access and parking.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
3 Units Available
Poehler Lofts
619 East 8th Street, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$922
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$721
1091 sqft
Arts District Location!!!! Warehouse Condo for Lease. $1650.00 a month rent with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. 1395 Sq Feet. Water, trash and sewer are paid for, no gas bill, just electric.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
23 Units Available
Village1
2411 Louisiana St, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$765
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Free cable in these air-conditioned apartments with extra storage. 24-hour maintenance. Gym, basketball court, pool and laundry center on-site. Right next to The Malls Shopping Center. A mile from Haskell Indian Nations University.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
1 Unit Available
9 Del Lofts
900 Delaware Street, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$654
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$896
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,040
1137 sqft
9 Del Lofts is the combination of modern design and artistic styling making this community of the most unique living spaces in Lawrence, KS.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2015 Clifton Ct
2015 Clifton Court, Lawrence, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
912 sqft
2015 Clifton Ct Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House! - Large 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom house located in a quite neighborhood 1 Car Garage Washer/Dryer Hookups Hardwood Floors Pets under 35lbs welcome with extra deposit! (2 max) (RLNE5523685)

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
1419 Ohio Street
1419 Ohio Street, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$650
675 sqft
1419 Ohio Street Apt #2, Lawrence, KS 66044 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gage Mgmt Office, Gage Management, (785) 842-7644. Available from: 06/25/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. Luxury 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
508 Wisconsin St - A
508 Wisconsin Street, Lawrence, KS
Studio
$505
450 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Studio. On KU bus route. Only $505 per month. Think high efficiency/low utilities! It has off-street parking. SMALL PETS OK. You are responsible for all utilities (electric, water/trash). Available Aug 1st.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1021 Rhode Island Street - 7
1021 Rhode Island Street, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
***VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE ON REQUEST*** Cozy one bedroom one bath unit, in charming eight unit building, in the heart of downtown. This is a unique opportunity, as these units rarely turn over.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
400 Wisconsin St - G
400 Wisconsin St, Lawrence, KS
3 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Very spacious 3BR/1BA apartment for rent. Lots of space at a 2BR price! Apartment complete with washer and dryer, refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Small pets OK. Two blocks to the KU/Lawrence bus route. Available 8/1 for $850 per month.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
1423 Ohio Street
1423 Ohio Street, Lawrence, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$545
660 sqft
1423 Ohio Street Apt #102, Lawrence, KS 66044 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gage Mgmt Office, Gage Management, (785) 842-7644. Available from: 08/03/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
2400 Alabama Street
2400 Alabama Street, Lawrence, KS
Studio
$540
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
400 Alabama Street Apt #103, Lawrence, KS 66046 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gage Mgmt Office, Gage Management, (785) 842-7644. Available from: 08/03/2020. Pets: Cats allowed.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
603 North 3rd Street
603 North 3rd Street, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$760
720 sqft
603 North 3rd Street Apt #603.5, Lawrence, KS 66044 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gage Mgmt Office, Gage Management, (785) 842-7644. Available from: 08/03/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. 2 bedroom, 1 bath.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1228 Rhode Island
1228 Rhode Island Street, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1288 sqft
Classic 2-story on 2 lots, two 12x12 bedrooms PLUS study. On historic Rhode Island Street, a quiet location close to South Park, two blocks from downtown. Large living and dining rooms, eat-in kitchen. Hardwood floors. Lots of windows/natural light.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1647 Oxford Rd
1647 Oxford Road, Lawrence, KS
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2000 sqft
Recently remodeled Midcentury Modern close to KU Campus in the Executive West Hills neighborhood. Screened in porch, fenced yard, beautiful brick patio, remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances, W/D, newly restored wood floors, 2 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Oread
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
6 Units Available
Bauer Farms
4541 Bauer Farm Drive, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$795
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1624 sqft
Wine room, clubhouse, game room and media room. Newly built apartments feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and garages. Off Overland Drive in Lawrence, near schools and parks like Lawrence Nature Park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 12:38pm
25 Units Available
Aberdeen Apartments
2300 Wakarusa Dr, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$743
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
950 sqft
The Aberdeen apartment community, in Lawrence, Kansas, inspires interaction. With beautifully landscaped common areas and an upgraded 24-hour fitness center, it harkens back to a time when neighbors enjoyed getting to know each other.

