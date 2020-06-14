21 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lawrence, KS

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
5 Units Available
800 New Hampshire
800 New Hampshire St, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,280
777 sqft
Located in downtown, close to Buford Watson, Jr. Park. Units offer residents dishwashers, laundry, patios or balconies, and ranges. Pet-friendly community includes Internet access and parking.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
6 Units Available
Bauer Farms
4541 Bauer Farm Drive, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$795
617 sqft
Wine room, clubhouse, game room and media room. Newly built apartments feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and garages. Off Overland Drive in Lawrence, near schools and parks like Lawrence Nature Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
9 Units Available
888 Lofts
888 New Hampshire St, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,335
819 sqft
This community provides tenants with a gym, beautiful pool and garage parking. Apartments feature a full range of appliances and in-unit laundry. Just steps away from the shopping and dining along Massachusetts Street.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Oread
3 Units Available
Melrose Court
1605 Tennessee St, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$770
690 sqft
A beautiful area in a residential neighborhood. On-site amenities include a pool and full gym. Lots of extra storage and private parking provided. Within walking distance of Kansas University. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
8 Units Available
901 New Hampshire St
901 New Hampshire St, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,045
750 sqft
Stained concrete flooring and exposed loft ceilings are sure to impress in these bright, one-of-a-kind units. Appreciate fine finishes like luxury showers, dark maple cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
3 Units Available
Oread Apartments
1201 Oread Ave, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$635
600 sqft
Restored historic building re-imagined as student living. Studios and one-bedroom floor plans with cast-iron tubs, wood floors, and gas and water paid. Walk to class at Kansas University. Pool and clubhouse for residents.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
West Hills Homes
3 Units Available
Briarstone
1008 Emery Rd, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$645
700 sqft
Spacious apartment homes right near the University of Kansas. Apartment highlights include ceilings fans, private balconies/patios and in-unit laundry. Within a short distance of the Kansas River and Lawrence Country Club.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
3 Units Available
Applecroft Apartments
1735 W 19th St, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$605
625 sqft
Beautiful apartments with air-conditioning, appliances, carpet, dishwasher. Grounds offer on-site laundry, pool and parking. Grounds are pet-friendly. Excellent urban location- near the University of Kansas, the Pioneer Cemetery, Hoglund Ballpark and city shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:22pm
12 Units Available
Pinnacle Woods Apartment Homes
5000 Clinton Pkwy, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$795
710 sqft
Landscaped apartment community in a wooded setting minutes from Clinton Lake. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, and private patio or balcony. On-site conference room, cyber cafe, fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:18pm
17 Units Available
Alvadora Apartments
5555 W 6th St, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$825
804 sqft
Alvadora Apartment Homes offer beautiful one and two-bedroom apartment homes for rent in Lawrence, Kansas with an easy commute to the University of Kansas and minutes from daily conveniences like shopping, entertainment, dining and more.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
23 Units Available
Aberdeen Apartments
2300 Wakarusa Dr, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$743
770 sqft
The Aberdeen apartment community, in Lawrence, Kansas, inspires interaction. With beautifully landscaped common areas and an upgraded 24-hour fitness center, it harkens back to a time when neighbors enjoyed getting to know each other.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 2 at 09:26am
3 Units Available
The Coachman Apartments
1433 Ohio St, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$675
675 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of Lawrence, nearby shops, restaurants and schools. Apartments come with kitchen appliances and contemporary stylings. Community has laundry on-site as well as parking.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
8 Units Available
Fairway Flats
1525 Birdie Way, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,220
953 sqft
Enjoy beautifully landscaped grounds and expansive golf course views while watching the sunrise or sunset from your own private balcony.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
Autumn Place
2312 West 26th Street, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$720
615 sqft
Convenient location near the University of Kansas, Holcomb Recreational Center, and public transportation. Air conditioned apartments with ceiling fans, washers/dryers, tubs/showers, and high-speed internet access.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:54pm
Sunset Hills
21 Units Available
Country Club on 6th
2512 W 6th St, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$613
555 sqft
Conveniently close to I-70, Highway 59 and Highway 40, and just minutes from the University of Kansas, Broken Arrow Park and Lawrence Country Club. Special features including two swimming pools, tennis courts, gym and more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:06pm
31 Units Available
August Place
2310 W 26th St, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$625
650 sqft
Located close to I-70, with first-rate recreational facilities nearby like the Holcomb and Naismith Valley parks. Apartments and villa homes have spacious living quarters, fully furnished kitchens and walk-in closets.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
1419 Ohio Street
1419 Ohio Street, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$510
675 sqft
1419 Ohio Street Apt #12, Lawrence, KS 66044 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by David Gage, Gage Management, (785) 842-7644. Available from: 08/03/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Pinckney
1 Unit Available
255 North Michigan Street
255 North Michigan Street, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$545
660 sqft
55 North Michigan Street Apt #12-75, Lawrence, KS 66044 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by David Gage, Gage Management, (785) 842-7644. Available from: 08/03/2020. No pets allowed. 1 bedroom apartment located north on Michigan.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Oread
1 Unit Available
1132 Ohio Street - 4
1132 Ohio Street, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$800
900 sqft
High quality, recently renovated 1br/1ba apartment with W/D and garage. Excellent location near campus and downtown. 5 minutes walk to either one. Newer carpet, paint, appliances, and more!

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
1423 Ohio Street
1423 Ohio Street, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$545
660 sqft
1423 Ohio Street Apt #102, Lawrence, KS 66044 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by David Gage, Gage Management, (785) 842-7644. Available from: 08/03/2020. No pets allowed. 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
1021 Rhode Island Street - 7
1021 Rhode Island Street, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$750
700 sqft
***VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE ON REQUEST*** Cozy one bedroom one bath unit, in charming eight unit building, in the heart of downtown. This is a unique opportunity, as these units rarely turn over.

June 2020 Lawrence Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lawrence Rent Report. Lawrence rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lawrence rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lawrence Rent Report. Lawrence rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lawrence rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Lawrence rent trends were flat over the past month

Lawrence rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lawrence stand at $719 for a one-bedroom apartment and $941 for a two-bedroom. Lawrence's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.4%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Kansas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Lawrence, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Kansas, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Leawood is the most expensive of all Kansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,517; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Manhattan, where a two-bedroom goes for $743, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.0%).
    • Leawood, Lenexa, and Topeka have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (8.4%, 5.6%, and 3.0%, respectively).

    Lawrence rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Lawrence, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Lawrence is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lawrence's median two-bedroom rent of $941 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Lawrence.
    • While Lawrence's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lawrence than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Lawrence.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

