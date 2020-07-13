Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:52 AM

31 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Lawrence, KS

Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
6 Units Available
Bauer Farms
4541 Bauer Farm Drive, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$795
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1624 sqft
Wine room, clubhouse, game room and media room. Newly built apartments feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and garages. Off Overland Drive in Lawrence, near schools and parks like Lawrence Nature Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
9 Units Available
888 Lofts
888 New Hampshire St, Lawrence, KS
Studio
$995
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1055 sqft
This community provides tenants with a gym, beautiful pool and garage parking. Apartments feature a full range of appliances and in-unit laundry. Just steps away from the shopping and dining along Massachusetts Street.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
25 Units Available
Aberdeen Apartments
2300 Wakarusa Dr, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$743
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
950 sqft
The Aberdeen apartment community, in Lawrence, Kansas, inspires interaction. With beautifully landscaped common areas and an upgraded 24-hour fitness center, it harkens back to a time when neighbors enjoyed getting to know each other.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
7 Units Available
Pinnacle Woods Apartment Homes
5000 Clinton Pkwy, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$795
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landscaped apartment community in a wooded setting minutes from Clinton Lake. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, and private patio or balcony. On-site conference room, cyber cafe, fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
5 Units Available
Peppertree Apartments
3100 W 22nd St, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$780
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$930
1250 sqft
Peppertree Apartments is a quiet residential neighborhood just two miles from the University of Kansas Campus. The units offer hardwood floors, garbage disposals and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
5 Units Available
800 New Hampshire
800 New Hampshire St, Lawrence, KS
Studio
$950
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1048 sqft
Located in downtown, close to Buford Watson, Jr. Park. Units offer residents dishwashers, laundry, patios or balconies, and ranges. Pet-friendly community includes Internet access and parking.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
5 Units Available
Fairway Flats
1525 Birdie Way, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy beautifully landscaped grounds and expansive golf course views while watching the sunrise or sunset from your own private balcony.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
17 Units Available
Alvadora Apartments
5555 W 6th St, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$825
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1050 sqft
Alvadora Apartment Homes offer beautiful one and two-bedroom apartment homes for rent in Lawrence, Kansas with an easy commute to the University of Kansas and minutes from daily conveniences like shopping, entertainment, dining and more.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
3 Units Available
East Lawrence
Poehler Lofts
619 East 8th Street, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$922
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$721
1091 sqft
Arts District Location!!!! Warehouse Condo for Lease. $1650.00 a month rent with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. 1395 Sq Feet. Water, trash and sewer are paid for, no gas bill, just electric.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
23 Units Available
Village1
2411 Louisiana St, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$765
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Free cable in these air-conditioned apartments with extra storage. 24-hour maintenance. Gym, basketball court, pool and laundry center on-site. Right next to The Malls Shopping Center. A mile from Haskell Indian Nations University.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 06:07am
1 Unit Available
Autumn Place
2312 West 26th Street, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$720
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location near the University of Kansas, Holcomb Recreational Center, and public transportation. Air conditioned apartments with ceiling fans, washers/dryers, tubs/showers, and high-speed internet access.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
21 Units Available
Sunset Hills
Country Club on 6th
2512 W 6th St, Lawrence, KS
Studio
$589
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$613
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
841 sqft
Conveniently close to I-70, Highway 59 and Highway 40, and just minutes from the University of Kansas, Broken Arrow Park and Lawrence Country Club. Special features including two swimming pools, tennis courts, gym and more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
31 Units Available
August Place
2310 W 26th St, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$625
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$635
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1085 sqft
Located close to I-70, with first-rate recreational facilities nearby like the Holcomb and Naismith Valley parks. Apartments and villa homes have spacious living quarters, fully furnished kitchens and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
1 Unit Available
East Lawrence
9 Del Lofts
900 Delaware Street, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$654
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$896
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,040
1137 sqft
9 Del Lofts is the combination of modern design and artistic styling making this community of the most unique living spaces in Lawrence, KS.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
4721 Ranch Court
4721 Ranch Court, Lawrence, KS
3 Bedrooms
$995
1100 sqft
4721 Ranch Court, Lawrence, KS 66047 - 3 BR 1.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gage Mgmt Office, Gage Management, (785) 842-7644. Available from: 08/03/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Schwegler
2015 Clifton Ct
2015 Clifton Court, Lawrence, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
912 sqft
2015 Clifton Ct Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House! - Large 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom house located in a quite neighborhood 1 Car Garage Washer/Dryer Hookups Hardwood Floors Pets under 35lbs welcome with extra deposit! (2 max) (RLNE5523685)

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
1419 Ohio Street
1419 Ohio Street, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$650
675 sqft
1419 Ohio Street Apt #2, Lawrence, KS 66044 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gage Mgmt Office, Gage Management, (785) 842-7644. Available from: 06/25/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. Luxury 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
Pinckney
508 Wisconsin St - A
508 Wisconsin Street, Lawrence, KS
Studio
$505
450 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Studio. On KU bus route. Only $505 per month. Think high efficiency/low utilities! It has off-street parking. SMALL PETS OK. You are responsible for all utilities (electric, water/trash). Available Aug 1st.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
Oread
1325 Vermont Street
1325 Vermont Street, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$575
680 sqft
1325 Vermont Street Apt #1, Lawrence, KS 66044 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gage Mgmt Office, Gage Management, (785) 842-7644. Available from: 06/25/2020. Pets: Cats allowed.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
Oread
1030 Missouri Street - A1
1030 Missouri Street, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
986 sqft
Our 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment was designed and fully renovated to meet the needs of today's students.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
1021 Rhode Island Street - 7
1021 Rhode Island Street, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
***VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE ON REQUEST*** Cozy one bedroom one bath unit, in charming eight unit building, in the heart of downtown. This is a unique opportunity, as these units rarely turn over.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
Pinckney
400 Wisconsin St - G
400 Wisconsin St, Lawrence, KS
3 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Very spacious 3BR/1BA apartment for rent. Lots of space at a 2BR price! Apartment complete with washer and dryer, refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Small pets OK. Two blocks to the KU/Lawrence bus route. Available 8/1 for $850 per month.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
2014 West 27th Terrace
2014 West 27th Terrace, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$575
800 sqft
14 West 27th Terrace Apt #7, Lawrence, KS 66046 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gage Mgmt Office, Gage Management, (785) 842-7644. Available from: 08/03/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
1423 Ohio Street
1423 Ohio Street, Lawrence, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$545
660 sqft
1423 Ohio Street Apt #102, Lawrence, KS 66044 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gage Mgmt Office, Gage Management, (785) 842-7644. Available from: 08/03/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment.

July 2020 Lawrence Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Lawrence Rent Report. Lawrence rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lawrence rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Lawrence rents increased slightly over the past month

Lawrence rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lawrence stand at $720 for a one-bedroom apartment and $944 for a two-bedroom. This is the ninth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Lawrence's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Kansas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Lawrence, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Kansas, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Leawood is the most expensive of all Kansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,507; of the 10 largest cities in Kansas that we have data for, Manhattan and Overland Park, where two-bedrooms go for $742 and $1,217, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.7% and -0.3%).
    • Leawood, Lenexa, and Topeka have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (6.3%, 4.6%, and 2.4%, respectively).

    Lawrence rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Lawrence, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Lawrence is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lawrence's median two-bedroom rent of $944 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Lawrence's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lawrence than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Lawrence.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

