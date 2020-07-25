/
/
douglas county
Last updated July 25 2020 at 5:47 AM
60 Apartments for rent in Douglas County, KS📍
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 25 at 03:41 AM
$
9 Units Available
Fairway Flats
1525 Birdie Way, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,190
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1572 sqft
Enjoy beautifully landscaped grounds and expansive golf course views while watching the sunrise or sunset from your own private balcony.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 25 at 12:23 AM
24 Units Available
Aberdeen Apartments
2300 Wakarusa Dr, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$753
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
950 sqft
The Aberdeen apartment community, in Lawrence, Kansas, inspires interaction. With beautifully landscaped common areas and an upgraded 24-hour fitness center, it harkens back to a time when neighbors enjoyed getting to know each other.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 25 at 06:04 AM
7 Units Available
Pinnacle Woods Apartment Homes
5000 Clinton Pkwy, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$820
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
1235 sqft
Landscaped apartment community in a wooded setting minutes from Clinton Lake. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, and private patio or balcony. On-site conference room, cyber cafe, fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 24 at 09:15 AM
1 Unit Available
947 Lofts
947 New Hampshire Street, Lawrence, KS
Studio
$920
825 sqft
((NOW LEASING FALL 2020)) DOWNTOWN LAWRENCE LRG LOFT STUDIO *947 LOFTS* - NOW LEASING FALL 2020! At the Downtown Lofts, you are conveniently located near Massachusetts Street, close to all the shopping, dining and night life that Lawrence has to
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 24 at 09:15 AM
5 Units Available
800 New Hampshire
800 New Hampshire St, Lawrence, KS
Studio
$950
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1048 sqft
Located in downtown, close to Buford Watson, Jr. Park. Units offer residents dishwashers, laundry, patios or balconies, and ranges. Pet-friendly community includes Internet access and parking.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 24 at 09:15 AM
6 Units Available
Bauer Farms
4541 Bauer Farm Drive, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$795
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1624 sqft
Wine room, clubhouse, game room and media room. Newly built apartments feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and garages. Off Overland Drive in Lawrence, near schools and parks like Lawrence Nature Park.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 24 at 09:15 AM
9 Units Available
888 Lofts
888 New Hampshire St, Lawrence, KS
Studio
$995
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1055 sqft
This community provides tenants with a gym, beautiful pool and garage parking. Apartments feature a full range of appliances and in-unit laundry. Just steps away from the shopping and dining along Massachusetts Street.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 24 at 09:15 AM
2 Units Available
Oread
Rollins Place
1403 Tennessee St, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$785
675 sqft
Modern units with eat-in kitchens, hardwood floors and balconies/patios. Onsite laundry and private parking. Within walking distance of University of Kansas. Near Brook Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 25 at 03:41 AM
22 Units Available
Village1
2411 Louisiana St, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$765
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Free cable in these air-conditioned apartments with extra storage. 24-hour maintenance. Gym, basketball court, pool and laundry center on-site. Right next to The Malls Shopping Center. A mile from Haskell Indian Nations University.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 25 at 12:23 AM
7 Units Available
Peppertree Apartments
3100 W 22nd St, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$665
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Peppertree Apartments is a quiet residential neighborhood just two miles from the University of Kansas Campus. The units offer hardwood floors, garbage disposals and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 25 at 12:41 AM
16 Units Available
Alvadora Apartments
5555 W 6th St, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$825
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1050 sqft
Alvadora Apartment Homes offer beautiful one and two-bedroom apartment homes for rent in Lawrence, Kansas with an easy commute to the University of Kansas and minutes from daily conveniences like shopping, entertainment, dining and more.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 25 at 12:02 AM
1 Unit Available
East Lawrence
9 Del Lofts
900 Delaware Street, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
9 Del Lofts is the combination of modern design and artistic styling making this community of the most unique living spaces in Lawrence, KS.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 25 at 12:32 AM
3 Units Available
East Lawrence
Poehler Lofts
619 East 8th Street, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$922
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$721
1091 sqft
Arts District Location!!!! Warehouse Condo for Lease. $1650.00 a month rent with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. 1395 Sq Feet. Water, trash and sewer are paid for, no gas bill, just electric.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 25 at 12:07 AM
1 Unit Available
Autumn Place
2312 West 26th Street, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$720
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location near the University of Kansas, Holcomb Recreational Center, and public transportation. Air conditioned apartments with ceiling fans, washers/dryers, tubs/showers, and high-speed internet access.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 25 at 12:03 AM
21 Units Available
Sunset Hills
Country Club on 6th
2512 W 6th St, Lawrence, KS
Studio
$589
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$613
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
841 sqft
Conveniently close to I-70, Highway 59 and Highway 40, and just minutes from the University of Kansas, Broken Arrow Park and Lawrence Country Club. Special features including two swimming pools, tennis courts, gym and more.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 25 at 12:26 AM
31 Units Available
August Place
2310 W 26th St, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$625
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$635
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1085 sqft
Located close to I-70, with first-rate recreational facilities nearby like the Holcomb and Naismith Valley parks. Apartments and villa homes have spacious living quarters, fully furnished kitchens and walk-in closets.
1 of 7
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
31 Browning
31 Browning Court, Eudora, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom with office! - EVERYTHING NEW!! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has been remodeled inside and out! Additional bonus room that can be used as an office or extra storage! 1 Car garage Washer/Dryer Hookups Finished basement Granite
1 of 2
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Sunset Hills
2803 W 9th St
2803 West 9th Street, Lawrence, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1200 sqft
Available 08/14/20 Located a short walk from Centennial Park, Ludlam Park, and Iowa St you'll find this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with off street parking, attached garage, spacious corner lot, and 1,200 sq feet of great living space.
1 of 4
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Sunset Hills
900 Murrow Ct
900 Murrow Court, Lawrence, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Available 11/13/20 Located a short walk from Centennial Park, Ludlam Park, and Iowa St you'll find this 3 bedroom, 1.
1 of 5
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Schwegler
2015 Clifton Ct
2015 Clifton Court, Lawrence, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
912 sqft
2015 Clifton Ct Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House! - Large 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom house located in a quite neighborhood 1 Car Garage Washer/Dryer Hookups Hardwood Floors Pets under 35lbs welcome with extra deposit! (2 max) (RLNE5523685)
1 of 8
Last updated July 24 at 08:43 AM
1 Unit Available
5400 Overland Dr.
5400 Overland Drive, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1159 sqft
Why are you looking for a renter? I accepted a position in Colorado. You will be able to sign the lease directly with the property manager and take over the lease. You can contact myself or Cameron (press 1 to get to West End).
1 of 1
Last updated July 25 at 05:47 AM
1 Unit Available
Indian Hills
2400 Alabama Street
2400 Alabama Street, Lawrence, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
400 Alabama Street Apt #101, Lawrence, KS 66046 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gage Mgmt Office, Gage Management, (785) 842-7644. Available from: 08/03/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 7
Last updated July 25 at 05:47 AM
1 Unit Available
Oread
1325 Vermont Street
1325 Vermont Street, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$575
680 sqft
1325 Vermont Street Apt #1, Lawrence, KS 66044 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gage Mgmt Office, Gage Management, (785) 842-7644. Available from: 07/23/2020. Pets: Cats allowed.
1 of 7
Last updated July 25 at 05:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Oread
1030 Missouri Street - A5
1030 Missouri Street, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
986 sqft
Our 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment was designed and fully renovated to meet the needs of today's students.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Douglas County area include University of Kansas, MidAmerica Nazarene University, Avila University, Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City, and University of Missouri-Kansas City. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Lawrence, and Topeka have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSKansas City, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGardner, KSSpring Hill, KSParkville, MOMerriam, KS