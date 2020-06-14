Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:37 AM

20 Apartments for rent in Lawrence, KS with garage

Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Deerfield
1 Unit Available
Princeton Place
2208 Princeton Boulevard, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1114 sqft
((NOW LEASING FALL 2020)) PRINCETON PLACE TOWN HOMES *2 Bed/2 Car Garage* - Princeton Place will serve all your needs. Perfect location, just minutes away from i-70, perfect amount of privacy with a small community feel.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
947 Lofts
947 New Hampshire Street, Lawrence, KS
Studio
$920
825 sqft
((NOW LEASING FALL 2020)) DOWNTOWN LAWRENCE LRG LOFT STUDIO *947 LOFTS* - NOW LEASING FALL 2020! At the Downtown Lofts, you are conveniently located near Massachusetts Street, close to all the shopping, dining and night life that Lawrence has to
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
Overland Pointe Townhomes
5245 Overland Dr, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1487 sqft
In-unit conveniences include stainless steel appliances, fireplaces, and patios or balconies. Close to Free State High School. Lots of shopping and dining options within a mile of the community.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
6 Units Available
Bauer Farms
4541 Bauer Farm Drive, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$795
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1624 sqft
Wine room, clubhouse, game room and media room. Newly built apartments feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and garages. Off Overland Drive in Lawrence, near schools and parks like Lawrence Nature Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
9 Units Available
888 Lofts
888 New Hampshire St, Lawrence, KS
Studio
$995
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1055 sqft
This community provides tenants with a gym, beautiful pool and garage parking. Apartments feature a full range of appliances and in-unit laundry. Just steps away from the shopping and dining along Massachusetts Street.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
Fairway Flats
1525 Birdie Way, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,220
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1572 sqft
Enjoy beautifully landscaped grounds and expansive golf course views while watching the sunrise or sunset from your own private balcony.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:57am
12 Units Available
Pinnacle Woods Apartment Homes
5000 Clinton Pkwy, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$795
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1235 sqft
Landscaped apartment community in a wooded setting minutes from Clinton Lake. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, and private patio or balcony. On-site conference room, cyber cafe, fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
17 Units Available
Alvadora Apartments
5555 W 6th St, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$825
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1050 sqft
Alvadora Apartment Homes offer beautiful one and two-bedroom apartment homes for rent in Lawrence, Kansas with an easy commute to the University of Kansas and minutes from daily conveniences like shopping, entertainment, dining and more.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:19am
2 Units Available
Peppertree Apartments
3100 W 22nd St, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Peppertree Apartments is a quiet residential neighborhood just two miles from the University of Kansas Campus. The units offer hardwood floors, garbage disposals and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:25am
1 Unit Available
Autumn Place
2312 West 26th Street, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$720
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location near the University of Kansas, Holcomb Recreational Center, and public transportation. Air conditioned apartments with ceiling fans, washers/dryers, tubs/showers, and high-speed internet access.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2712 Meadow Dr
2712 Meadow Drive, Lawrence, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1623 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom home for Rent or for Sale! This wonderful home is available June 1st for you to purchase or rent. New carpet and paint March of 2019, New exterior paint October of 2019.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Schwegler
1 Unit Available
2015 Clifton Ct
2015 Clifton Court, Lawrence, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
912 sqft
2015 Clifton Ct Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House! - Large 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom house located in a quite neighborhood 1 Car Garage Washer/Dryer Hookups Hardwood Floors Pets under 35lbs welcome with extra deposit! (2 max) (RLNE5523685)

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2325 Surrey Dr
2325 Surrey Drive, Lawrence, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1459 sqft
We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! Gorgeous Like-New Lawrence Duplex-Showings Begin in JUNE! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! Schedule a self

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
5400 Overland Dr.
5400 Overland Drive, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1159 sqft
Why are you looking for a renter? I accepted a position in Colorado. You will be able to sign the lease directly with the property manager and take over the lease. You can contact myself or Cameron (press 1 to get to West End).

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Schwegler
1 Unit Available
1414 West 21st Terrace
1414 West 21st Terrace, Lawrence, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1248 sqft
1414 West 21st Terrace, Lawrence, KS 66046 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by David Gage, Gage Management, (785) 842-7644. Available from: 08/03/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Brook Creek
1 Unit Available
1508 E 19th St
1508 East 19th Street, Lawrence, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2200 sqft
This house has it all!!!! A great family home or off campus housing ! 1508 E 19st.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
1 Unit Available
2322 Hawthorn Drive
2322 Hawthorne Drive, Lawrence, KS
3 Bedrooms
$990
1400 sqft
322 Hawthorn Drive, Lawrence, KS 66047 - 3 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by David Gage, Gage Management, (785) 842-7644. Available from: 08/03/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
Oread
1 Unit Available
1132 Ohio Street - 4
1132 Ohio Street, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$800
900 sqft
High quality, recently renovated 1br/1ba apartment with W/D and garage. Excellent location near campus and downtown. 5 minutes walk to either one. Newer carpet, paint, appliances, and more!
1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
1 Unit Available
1412 East 902 Road
1412 E 902nd Rd, Douglas County, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1720 sqft
Nicely equipped 3br/2ba single family home. Great view of Clinton Lake. Large, screened in patio. Unfinished basement for extra space. Two car garage.
City Guide for Lawrence, KS

Score! You’ve decided to find a new apartment... Just a 45 minute drive from Kansas City, it’s the 6th largest city in the state of Kansas with a population of nearly 90,000.

Finding an apartment or duplex to rent in Lawrence is fairly easy, as they are scattered throughout the city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lawrence, KS

Lawrence apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

