Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM

31 Apartments for rent in Lawrence, KS with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lawrence apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
947 Lofts
947 New Hampshire Street, Lawrence, KS
Studio
$920
825 sqft
((NOW LEASING FALL 2020)) DOWNTOWN LAWRENCE LRG LOFT STUDIO *947 LOFTS* - NOW LEASING FALL 2020! At the Downtown Lofts, you are conveniently located near Massachusetts Street, close to all the shopping, dining and night life that Lawrence has to
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
6 Units Available
Bauer Farms
4541 Bauer Farm Drive, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$795
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1624 sqft
Wine room, clubhouse, game room and media room. Newly built apartments feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and garages. Off Overland Drive in Lawrence, near schools and parks like Lawrence Nature Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
9 Units Available
888 Lofts
888 New Hampshire St, Lawrence, KS
Studio
$995
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1055 sqft
This community provides tenants with a gym, beautiful pool and garage parking. Apartments feature a full range of appliances and in-unit laundry. Just steps away from the shopping and dining along Massachusetts Street.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
25 Units Available
Aberdeen Apartments
2300 Wakarusa Dr, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$743
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
950 sqft
The Aberdeen apartment community, in Lawrence, Kansas, inspires interaction. With beautifully landscaped common areas and an upgraded 24-hour fitness center, it harkens back to a time when neighbors enjoyed getting to know each other.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
7 Units Available
Pinnacle Woods Apartment Homes
5000 Clinton Pkwy, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$795
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landscaped apartment community in a wooded setting minutes from Clinton Lake. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, and private patio or balcony. On-site conference room, cyber cafe, fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Peppertree Apartments
3100 W 22nd St, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$780
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$930
1250 sqft
Peppertree Apartments is a quiet residential neighborhood just two miles from the University of Kansas Campus. The units offer hardwood floors, garbage disposals and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
5 Units Available
800 New Hampshire
800 New Hampshire St, Lawrence, KS
Studio
$950
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1048 sqft
Located in downtown, close to Buford Watson, Jr. Park. Units offer residents dishwashers, laundry, patios or balconies, and ranges. Pet-friendly community includes Internet access and parking.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
Oread
Rollins Place
1403 Tennessee St, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$785
675 sqft
Modern units with eat-in kitchens, hardwood floors and balconies/patios. Onsite laundry and private parking. Within walking distance of University of Kansas. Near Brook Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
5 Units Available
Fairway Flats
1525 Birdie Way, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy beautifully landscaped grounds and expansive golf course views while watching the sunrise or sunset from your own private balcony.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
17 Units Available
Alvadora Apartments
5555 W 6th St, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$825
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1050 sqft
Alvadora Apartment Homes offer beautiful one and two-bedroom apartment homes for rent in Lawrence, Kansas with an easy commute to the University of Kansas and minutes from daily conveniences like shopping, entertainment, dining and more.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
East Lawrence
Poehler Lofts
619 East 8th Street, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$922
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$721
1091 sqft
Arts District Location!!!! Warehouse Condo for Lease. $1650.00 a month rent with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. 1395 Sq Feet. Water, trash and sewer are paid for, no gas bill, just electric.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
23 Units Available
Village1
2411 Louisiana St, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$765
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Free cable in these air-conditioned apartments with extra storage. 24-hour maintenance. Gym, basketball court, pool and laundry center on-site. Right next to The Malls Shopping Center. A mile from Haskell Indian Nations University.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
1 Unit Available
Autumn Place
2312 West 26th Street, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$720
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location near the University of Kansas, Holcomb Recreational Center, and public transportation. Air conditioned apartments with ceiling fans, washers/dryers, tubs/showers, and high-speed internet access.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
21 Units Available
Sunset Hills
Country Club on 6th
2512 W 6th St, Lawrence, KS
Studio
$589
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$613
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
841 sqft
Conveniently close to I-70, Highway 59 and Highway 40, and just minutes from the University of Kansas, Broken Arrow Park and Lawrence Country Club. Special features including two swimming pools, tennis courts, gym and more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
31 Units Available
August Place
2310 W 26th St, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$625
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$635
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1085 sqft
Located close to I-70, with first-rate recreational facilities nearby like the Holcomb and Naismith Valley parks. Apartments and villa homes have spacious living quarters, fully furnished kitchens and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
1 Unit Available
East Lawrence
9 Del Lofts
900 Delaware Street, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$654
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$896
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,040
1137 sqft
9 Del Lofts is the combination of modern design and artistic styling making this community of the most unique living spaces in Lawrence, KS.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
5400 Overland Dr.
5400 Overland Drive, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1159 sqft
Why are you looking for a renter? I accepted a position in Colorado. You will be able to sign the lease directly with the property manager and take over the lease. You can contact myself or Cameron (press 1 to get to West End).

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Schwegler
2015 Clifton Ct
2015 Clifton Court, Lawrence, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
912 sqft
2015 Clifton Ct Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House! - Large 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom house located in a quite neighborhood 1 Car Garage Washer/Dryer Hookups Hardwood Floors Pets under 35lbs welcome with extra deposit! (2 max) (RLNE5523685)

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:52pm
1 Unit Available
1419 Ohio Street
1419 Ohio Street, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$650
675 sqft
1419 Ohio Street Apt #2, Lawrence, KS 66044 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gage Mgmt Office, Gage Management, (785) 842-7644. Available from: 06/25/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. Luxury 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Oread
1132 Ohio Street - 4
1132 Ohio Street, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$775
900 sqft
High quality, recently renovated 1br/1ba apartment with W/D and garage. Large floor plan with 2 levels. Living room and kitchen on 1st level. Bedroom, laundry, and bathroom on second level. Excellent location near campus and downtown.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Pinckney
508 Wisconsin St - A
508 Wisconsin Street, Lawrence, KS
Studio
$505
450 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Studio. On KU bus route. Only $505 per month. Think high efficiency/low utilities! It has off-street parking. SMALL PETS OK. You are responsible for all utilities (electric, water/trash). Available Aug 1st.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Oread
1030 Missouri Street - A1
1030 Missouri Street, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
986 sqft
Our 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment was designed and fully renovated to meet the needs of today's students.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Oread
1130 W. 11th St. - B6
1130 Fambrough Drive, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
986 sqft
Our 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment was designed and fully renovated to meet the needs of today's students.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
3300 Clinton Parkway Ct - Office Suite 205, Office Suite 205
3300 Clinton Parkway Court, Lawrence, KS
Studio
$350
90 sqft
Top Floor Single Office Suite (not an apartment and overnight stays are prohibited) in 3300 Clinton Parkway Court Building for only $350 per month. This suite 205 is a 12.5x7 office.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lawrence, KS

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lawrence apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

