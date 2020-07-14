Pinnacle Woods Apartment Homes

Lease Length: 6-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant; $6 per married souple
Deposit: $225 with approved credit. Could be as low as $225 or as much as 1 month of rent.
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: No Pits or Pit Mixes
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $200
rent: $15
restrictions: No Pitts or Pit Mixes
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $200
rent: $15
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage. Open lot: included in lease; Carport: $30/month; Detached garage: $65/month.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease