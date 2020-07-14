Pinnacle Woods Apartment Homes

Amenities

Pinnacle Woods offers beautiful landscaping in a quiet community just minutes from Clinton Lake. Nestled into two valleys, surrounded by a peaceful wooded setting away from the hustle and bustle of the city, but close enough to enjoy all that Lawrence has to offer.



Community Features

*NEW! game and entertainment room

*24 hour cardio, fitness and weights center

*Covered parking

*Garages with automatic openers available

*Cyber cafe with computers

*Private sparkling pool

*Secluded park like setting



Conveniently Near:



*KU Campus

*Clinton Lake

*Prime Martial Arts

*Genesis Fitness

*South Park

*Haskell Indian Nations Univ.

*Shopping, Dining & Entertainment

* And Much More!



Directions: Take Clinton Parkway west, past the Wakarusa intersection, turn right on Olympic Dr. Pinnacle Woods shares an entry with Kansas Tennis - just past Kansas Tennis will be the entry to the community.



