All apartments in Lawrence
Find more places like Pinnacle Woods Apartment Homes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrence, KS
/
Pinnacle Woods Apartment Homes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:42 PM

Pinnacle Woods Apartment Homes

5000 Clinton Pkwy · (913) 270-3375
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lawrence
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5000 Clinton Pkwy, Lawrence, KS 66047

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1015 · Avail. Aug 30

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit 1505 · Avail. Sep 6

$820

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. Aug 29

$915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit 906 · Avail. Sep 22

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit 1402 · Avail. Sep 6

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pinnacle Woods Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
internet cafe
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
accessible
garage
24hr maintenance
bike storage
business center
cc payments
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
game room
green community
guest parking
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
Pinnacle Woods offers beautiful landscaping in a quiet community just minutes from Clinton Lake. Nestled into two valleys, surrounded by a peaceful wooded setting away from the hustle and bustle of the city, but close enough to enjoy all that Lawrence has to offer.

Community Features
*NEW! game and entertainment room
*24 hour cardio, fitness and weights center
*Covered parking
*Garages with automatic openers available
*Cyber cafe with computers
*Private sparkling pool
*Secluded park like setting

Conveniently Near:

*KU Campus
*Clinton Lake
*Prime Martial Arts
*Genesis Fitness
*South Park
*Haskell Indian Nations Univ.
*Shopping, Dining & Entertainment
* And Much More!

Directions: Take Clinton Parkway west, past the Wakarusa intersection, turn right on Olympic Dr. Pinnacle Woods shares an entry with Kansas Tennis - just past Kansas Tennis will be the entry to the community.

(RLNE912298)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant; $6 per married souple
Deposit: $225 with approved credit. Could be as low as $225 or as much as 1 month of rent.
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: No Pits or Pit Mixes
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $200
rent: $15
restrictions: No Pitts or Pit Mixes
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $200
rent: $15
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage. Open lot: included in lease; Carport: $30/month; Detached garage: $65/month.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pinnacle Woods Apartment Homes have any available units?
Pinnacle Woods Apartment Homes has 8 units available starting at $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lawrence, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrence Rent Report.
What amenities does Pinnacle Woods Apartment Homes have?
Some of Pinnacle Woods Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pinnacle Woods Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Pinnacle Woods Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pinnacle Woods Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Pinnacle Woods Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Pinnacle Woods Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Pinnacle Woods Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Pinnacle Woods Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pinnacle Woods Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pinnacle Woods Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Pinnacle Woods Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Pinnacle Woods Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, Pinnacle Woods Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does Pinnacle Woods Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pinnacle Woods Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Pinnacle Woods Apartment Homes?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alvadora Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Lawrence, KS 66049
Autumn Place
2312 West 26th Street
Lawrence, KS 66047
Bauer Farms
4541 Bauer Farm Drive
Lawrence, KS 66049
Fairway Flats
1525 Birdie Way
Lawrence, KS 66047
Country Club on 6th
2512 W 6th St
Lawrence, KS 66049
947 Lofts
947 New Hampshire Street
Lawrence, KS 66044
Peppertree Apartments
3100 W 22nd St
Lawrence, KS 66047
Village1
2411 Louisiana St
Lawrence, KS 66046

Similar Pages

Lawrence 1 BedroomsLawrence 2 Bedrooms
Lawrence Apartments with ParkingLawrence Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrence Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Oread
East Lawrence

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity