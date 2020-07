Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly garage 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance business center carport cc payments coffee bar e-payments green community guest parking online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Peppertree Apartments is nestled in a quiet residential neighborhood offering our residents secluded living and quiet enjoyment. Located just 2 miles from the KU Campus and with easy access to local shopping and entertainment, Peppertree is the ideal location for your new home. The most sought after combination of comfort and convenience can be found right here. At Peppertree Apartments and Townhomes we take nothing for granted, especially our residents. Your satisfaction is our main priority.Top 10 Reasons to Choose Peppertree Apartments:1. Free Wi-Fi in Office2. Playground and Grill area3. Refreshing Swimming Pool4. Off Leash Dog Park5. Walking Trail6. Near the University of Kansas7. Walking Distance to Lawrence "T" Bus Stop8. On-Site Laundry/Washer & Dryer Capability (* In Select Units)9. Pet Friendly and No Weight Limit10. Upgraded Interiors In Select Units(RLNE911082)