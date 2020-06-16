2003 West 27th Street

Amenities

3 West 27th Street Apt #5, Lawrence, KS 66046 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by David Gage, Gage Management, (785) 842-7644. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment located close to shopping at 27th and Iowa. Swimming pool, central air, dishwasher, laundry facilities and city bus stop at property. Special Offer: $200 move in rent credit off of your first month when signing a one year lease For more information visit www.gagemgmt.com [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3583337 ]