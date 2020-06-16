All apartments in Lawrence
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:50 AM

2003 West 27th Street

2003 West 27th Street · (785) 842-7644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2003 West 27th Street, Lawrence, KS 66046

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
3 West 27th Street Apt #5, Lawrence, KS 66046 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by David Gage, Gage Management, (785) 842-7644. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment located close to shopping at 27th and Iowa. Swimming pool, central air, dishwasher, laundry facilities and city bus stop at property. Special Offer: $200 move in rent credit off of your first month when signing a one year lease For more information visit www.gagemgmt.com [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3583337 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 West 27th Street have any available units?
2003 West 27th Street has a unit available for $575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lawrence, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrence Rent Report.
What amenities does 2003 West 27th Street have?
Some of 2003 West 27th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2003 West 27th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2003 West 27th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 West 27th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2003 West 27th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2003 West 27th Street offer parking?
No, 2003 West 27th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2003 West 27th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2003 West 27th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 West 27th Street have a pool?
Yes, 2003 West 27th Street has a pool.
Does 2003 West 27th Street have accessible units?
No, 2003 West 27th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 West 27th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2003 West 27th Street has units with dishwashers.
