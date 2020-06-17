All apartments in Lawrence
1508 E 19th St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:10 AM

1508 E 19th St

1508 East 19th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1508 East 19th Street, Lawrence, KS 66046
Brook Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This house has it all!!!! A great family home or off campus housing ! 1508 E 19st. Beautifully remodeled, 4 bedroom, 3 bath , textured walls , all new light and plumbing fixtures, 3 bath, 2 car garage, parking for 4 cars on driveway, appliances furnished including washer and dryer designer paint colors , hardwood, ceramic tile in kitchen and bath/showers. Large basement bedroom with additional room for music, study , art or chilling , stained concrete floor and private bath. Fenced in back yard and casual large deck, central air, ceiling fans, designer paint, new appliances and washer dryer. Bus route 1 block. $1650.00/mo, $1650.00 security deposit. Call Mitch at JMG at 816-536-7380. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software which offers online application, leasing and rent payment etc etc. Applicants are required to complete a rental application. Landlord has dozens of references, is dedicated and responsive .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 E 19th St have any available units?
1508 E 19th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, KS.
How much is rent in Lawrence, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1508 E 19th St have?
Some of 1508 E 19th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 E 19th St currently offering any rent specials?
1508 E 19th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 E 19th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1508 E 19th St is pet friendly.
Does 1508 E 19th St offer parking?
Yes, 1508 E 19th St does offer parking.
Does 1508 E 19th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1508 E 19th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 E 19th St have a pool?
No, 1508 E 19th St does not have a pool.
Does 1508 E 19th St have accessible units?
No, 1508 E 19th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 E 19th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1508 E 19th St has units with dishwashers.
