1508 E 19th St

This house has it all!!!! A great family home or off campus housing ! 1508 E 19st. Beautifully remodeled, 4 bedroom, 3 bath , textured walls , all new light and plumbing fixtures, 3 bath, 2 car garage, parking for 4 cars on driveway, appliances furnished including washer and dryer designer paint colors , hardwood, ceramic tile in kitchen and bath/showers. Large basement bedroom with additional room for music, study , art or chilling , stained concrete floor and private bath. Fenced in back yard and casual large deck, central air, ceiling fans, designer paint, new appliances and washer dryer. Bus route 1 block. $1650.00/mo, $1650.00 security deposit. Call Mitch at JMG at 816-536-7380. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software which offers online application, leasing and rent payment etc etc. Applicants are required to complete a rental application. Landlord has dozens of references, is dedicated and responsive .