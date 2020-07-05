All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

807 N 80 Terrace

807 N 80 Ter · No Longer Available
Location

807 N 80 Ter, Kansas City, KS 66112
Victory Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f0ab9e0085 ---- You won't want to miss out on this adorable 4 bedroom 1 bath home!

This home contains new hardwood floors and appliances!

The bedroom are large with plenty of closet space.

There is a carport for parking to protect you vehicle from the rain and snow.

It is coneveinently located next to the highway, shopping and the Legends.

Don&rsquo;t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.
Kansas City Property Management

The required security deposit/move-in fee of $995.00 breaks down as follows:
Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
Holding fee of $895.00
Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:
Non-Refundable Fee $350.00
Refundable Security Deposit $545.00
Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.
This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).
The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter. Security Deposit: 995 Parking: 1 Covered Parking Lease Length: 12 month Square Footage: 960 Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/8/30 House Number: 807 Bathroom: 1 Bedrooms: 4 Pets: Conditional Utilities Included: none Price Specials: none Disposal Hardwood Floor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 N 80 Terrace have any available units?
807 N 80 Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 N 80 Terrace have?
Some of 807 N 80 Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 N 80 Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
807 N 80 Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 N 80 Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 807 N 80 Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 807 N 80 Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 807 N 80 Terrace offers parking.
Does 807 N 80 Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 N 80 Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 N 80 Terrace have a pool?
No, 807 N 80 Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 807 N 80 Terrace have accessible units?
No, 807 N 80 Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 807 N 80 Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 N 80 Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

