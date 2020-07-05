807 N 80 Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly carport air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f0ab9e0085 ---- You won't want to miss out on this adorable 4 bedroom 1 bath home!



This home contains new hardwood floors and appliances!



The bedroom are large with plenty of closet space.



There is a carport for parking to protect you vehicle from the rain and snow.



It is coneveinently located next to the highway, shopping and the Legends.



Don’t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.

Kansas City Property Management



The required security deposit/move-in fee of $995.00 breaks down as follows:

Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

Holding fee of $895.00

Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:

Non-Refundable Fee $350.00

Refundable Security Deposit $545.00

Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter. Security Deposit: 995 Parking: 1 Covered Parking Lease Length: 12 month Square Footage: 960 Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/8/30 House Number: 807 Bathroom: 1 Bedrooms: 4 Pets: Conditional Utilities Included: none Price Specials: none Disposal Hardwood Floor