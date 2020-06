Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Check out this move in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch. It has been recently painted, new tile bath, main floor laundry and storage. The kitchen is amazing with plenty of room to entertain with a sliding door that opens to a patio complete with a built in barbecue grill situated in a fenced yard. There is also a newer shed in the back yard. House has vinyl siding and a large driveway for off street parking.