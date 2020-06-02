All apartments in Kansas City
5644 Crest Drive
Last updated April 26 2019 at 10:02 PM

5644 Crest Drive

5644 Crest Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5644 Crest Dr, Kansas City, KS 66106
Turner

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bed 2 bath is located to parks, restaurants, and more!

This duplex has been freshly renovated. The living room contains a (decorative only) fireplace brings a lot of character! The kitchen features all new flooring, countertop, backsplash, cabinets, and more! The back of the kitchen has a washer and dryer as well! So convenient! The bathrooms provide new vanities and updated fixtures. The bedrooms have been freshly painted and updated with modern fixtures. The unfinished basement brings you tons of additional storage room and would be great for a weight room!

Will go quickly! Act now and tour today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher programs*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5644 Crest Drive have any available units?
5644 Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5644 Crest Drive have?
Some of 5644 Crest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5644 Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5644 Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5644 Crest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5644 Crest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5644 Crest Drive offer parking?
No, 5644 Crest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5644 Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5644 Crest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5644 Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 5644 Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5644 Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 5644 Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5644 Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5644 Crest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
